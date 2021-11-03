Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of SMAT 2021-22.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s premier domestic T20 competition, will commence from tomorrow as each of the 38 teams will be playing a match on the first day of the imminent season.

A season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will yet again put forward multiple chances for domestic players who are eager to audition for Indian Premier League franchises before a mega auction.

In addition to a large number of domestic players, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will witness the presence of international players namely Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and many others.

Final preparations ahead of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener 🏏 pic.twitter.com/nqAJn2JLbN — KCA (@KCAcricket) November 3, 2021

Readers must note that 38 teams of the tournament have been divided into six groups where each team will get to play five league matches. While each of the five Elite Groups consist of five teams, the Plate Group comprises of a total of eight teams.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Live Telecast in India

Star Network will broadcast the live streaming of the 16th season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in India. With Star having the broadcasting rights for domestic cricket in India, it goes without saying that this tournament will be available on any one of the many channels owned by Star Network.

That being said, a rare situation of this tournament being played alongside the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 could result in less number of matches getting televised. In the absence of an official confirmation, fans are suggested to go through Star’s channels tomorrow.

Even if SMAT 2021-22 matches get televised on Star Sports 2 (like last season), there is no hiding to the fact that only a very limited number of matches will be televised.

Online users can stream the matches on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. Since around 150 matches will be played in the tournament, even the streaming platform won’t be streaming all the matches.

Date – 04/11/2021 (Thursday) – 22/11/2021 (Monday).

Match start Time – 08:00 AM, 08:30 AM, 09:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 12:00 PM, 12:30 PM, 01:00 PM and 01:30 PM.

TV Channel – Star Sports Network (Exact channel yet to be confirmed).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar.