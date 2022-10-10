full
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 squad: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 23 team squad player list

Rishikesh Sharma
Mon Oct 10 2022

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 squad: The SportsRush brings you the squad details of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

India’s premier domestic T20 tournament is set to start from 11 October 2022. A record number of 38 teams will be taking part in the tournament this time around, and some big players will be on the display.

The teams are divided into five groups, and five cities will be hosting one game each. Rajkot, Jaipur, Mohali, Indore and Lucknow are the venues for the league stages of the tournament.

It has been seen that the top performers of the tournament do get some good bids in the IPL auction, and with the auction scheduled for later this year, the players will give their best. Arjun Tendulkar, who switched sides this season has been included in Goa’s squad.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 squad

Kerala team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sanju Samson, Rohan S. Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Shoun Roger, Sachin Baby, Abdul Basith, Krishna Prasad, Mohammed Azharudeen, Sijomon Joseph, S. Midhun, Vyshak Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi, N.P. Basil, F. Fanoos, K.M. Asif, Sachin Suresh.

Jharkhand team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddique, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, Pankaj Kumar, Manishi, Bala Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Bhardwaj, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Supriyo Chakraborty.

Hyderabad team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Tanmay Agarwal, N Tilak Varma, T Ravi Teja, Rahul Buddi, Prateek Reddy, CV Milind, Mickhil Jaiswal, Tanay Tyagarajan, Sai Pragnay Reddy, Rakshan Reddi, Mohammed Siraj, MSR Charan, Bhagat Varma, Alankrit Agarwal, Jayram Reddy, B Punnaiah, Trishank Gupta, E Sanketh, Shreyas Valla, P Nitesh Reddy.

Delhi team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Dev Lakra, Pradeep Sangwan, Pranshu Vijayaran.

Jammu and Kashmir team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Malik, Jatin Wadhwan, Fazil Rashid, Shivansh Sharma, Parvez Rasool, Nasir Lone, Auqib Nabi, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh, Mujtaba Yousuf, Sunil Kumar.

Karnataka team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Chethan LR, Manoj Bhandage, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesa Suchith, Luvnith Sisodia, Sharath BR, Koushik V, Vyshak V, Kaverappa, Venkatesh M.

Mumbai team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore, Prashant Solanki, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Mohit Awasthi.

Tamil Nadu team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

B Aparajith, M S Washington Sundar, B Sai Sudharsan, T Natarajan, M Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore, R Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, M Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, J Suresh Kumar, C Hari Nishaanth, R Silambarasan, M Ashwin, G Ajitesh, M Mohammad, Abhishek Tanwar.

Bengal team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Sudip Gharami, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Agniva Pan, Abishek Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Akash Gathak, Geet Puri.

Maharashtra team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Naushad Shaikh, Satyajeet Bacchav, Yash Nahar, Pawan Shah, Siddhesh Veer, Y Kshirsagar, Azim Kazi, Shamshuzma Kazi, Kaushal Tambe, Vicky Ostwal, Manoj Ingale, Ashay Palkar, Divyang Hingnekar, Rajwardhan Hangargekar, Ramkrishna Ghosh.

Odisha team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Abhishek Raut, Aasirwad Swain, Shantanu Mishra, Anshuman Rath, Sujit Lenka, Rakesh Pattnaik, Mushtaq Beg, Suryakant Pradhan, Debabrata Pradhan, Om T Munde, Subhranshu Senapati, Sameer Mohanty, Sushil Barik, Jayanta Behera, Tarini Sa, Rajesh Mohanty.

Uttar Pradesh team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Karan Sharma, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Sharma, Sameer Choudhary, Aryan Juyal, Sameer Rizvi, Hardeep Singh, Divyansh, Prince Yadav, Yash Dayal, Akshdeep Nath, Shiva Singh.

Punjab team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann.

Chandigarh team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Manan Vohra, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Shivam Bhandari, Ankit Kaushik, Gaurav Puri, Amrit Lal Lubana, Arjit Singh, Gurinder Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Bhagmender Lader, Sandeep Sharma, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Rohit Danda, Raj Angad Bawa, Akshit Rana.

Goa team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

S Kauthankar, D Goankar, V Govekar, S Prabhudesai, T Sawkar, A Pandrekar, D Misal, Amit Yadav, S Dubashi, F Alemo, L Garg, R Naik, Arjun Tendulkar, Eknath Kerkar, Siddhesh Lad, I Gadekar, A Kaushik, V Kahlon, V Naik, M Redkar.

Rajasthan team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ashok Menaria, Yash Kothari, Anirudh Singh Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Salman Khan, Arjit Gupta, Rahul Chahar, Nikhil Sachdev, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Mohit Jain, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

 

