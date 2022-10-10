Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 squad: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 23 team squad player list

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 squad: The SportsRush brings you the squad details of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022.

India’s premier domestic T20 tournament is set to start from 11 October 2022. A record number of 38 teams will be taking part in the tournament this time around, and some big players will be on the display.

The teams are divided into five groups, and five cities will be hosting one game each. Rajkot, Jaipur, Mohali, Indore and Lucknow are the venues for the league stages of the tournament.

It has been seen that the top performers of the tournament do get some good bids in the IPL auction, and with the auction scheduled for later this year, the players will give their best. Arjun Tendulkar, who switched sides this season has been included in Goa’s squad.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 squad

Kerala team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Sanju Samson, Rohan S. Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Shoun Roger, Sachin Baby, Abdul Basith, Krishna Prasad, Mohammed Azharudeen, Sijomon Joseph, S. Midhun, Vyshak Chandran, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi, N.P. Basil, F. Fanoos, K.M. Asif, Sachin Suresh.

Jharkhand team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddique, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, Pankaj Kumar, Manishi, Bala Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aayush Bhardwaj, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Supriyo Chakraborty.

Hyderabad team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Tanmay Agarwal, N Tilak Varma, T Ravi Teja, Rahul Buddi, Prateek Reddy, CV Milind, Mickhil Jaiswal, Tanay Tyagarajan, Sai Pragnay Reddy, Rakshan Reddi, Mohammed Siraj, MSR Charan, Bhagat Varma, Alankrit Agarwal, Jayram Reddy, B Punnaiah, Trishank Gupta, E Sanketh, Shreyas Valla, P Nitesh Reddy.

Delhi team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Yash Dhull, Anuj Rawat (wk), Hrithik Shokeen, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Dev Lakra, Pradeep Sangwan, Pranshu Vijayaran.

Our stars in T20 action from tomorrow! 🙌💥 Paltan, join us in wishing them all the best for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 🏆💙#OneFamily #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy pic.twitter.com/RXozBgWnjT — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 10, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Malik, Jatin Wadhwan, Fazil Rashid, Shivansh Sharma, Parvez Rasool, Nasir Lone, Auqib Nabi, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh, Mujtaba Yousuf, Sunil Kumar.

Karnataka team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Abhinav Manohar, Chethan LR, Manoj Bhandage, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesa Suchith, Luvnith Sisodia, Sharath BR, Koushik V, Vyshak V, Kaverappa, Venkatesh M.

Mumbai team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore, Prashant Solanki, Dhaval Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Mohit Awasthi.

Tamil Nadu team for Mushtaq Ali Trophy