T20 World Cup 2021 commentators list: Full list of Star Sports Hindi commentators for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021 commentators: The SportsRush present before you a list of commentators working in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Four Group 1 teams namely Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies are scheduled to lock horns on the first day of Round 2 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

While the rest of the two Group 1 teams in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns against each other in a day match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow, league phase’s arguably biggest clash featuring India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on a Sunday evening.

Given the nature of Super 12s, multiple A-list teams will be seen getting knocked out of the league phase which makes this format all the more intriguing.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 commentators list

It was last week that ICC (International Cricket Council) had announced a star-studded 21-member commentary panel for ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In addition to multiple tried and tested names in the media, ICC had also included recently retired international cricketers like Daren Sammy, Shane Watson and Dale Steyn.

It is worth mentioning that the trio had taken part in the ICC World Twenty20 2016. Only team to win a couple of T20 World Cups, West Indies had emerged as the victorious side under Sammy both in 2012 and 2016.

English commentators in T20 World Cup 2021

Dale Steyn, Shane Watson, Daren Sammy, Nasser Hussain, Harsha Bhogle, Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Atherton, Simon Doull, Russel Arnold, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Preston Mommsen, Danny Morrison, Mark Nicholas, Niall O’Brien and Alan Wilkins.

Star Sports Hindi commentators for T20 World Cup 2021

Star Network, who have the broadcasting rights of ICC events for the Indian audiences, have an additional set of commentators for both English and Hindi listeners.

Every moment of every match, brought to life by our superstars with the 🎙️! 🙌#LiveTheGame with the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2021, only on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/V5OSwvmXob — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 18, 2021

Star’s commentary panel for 2021 T20 World Cup comprises of presenter (and Hindi commentator) Jatin Sapru, former West Indies captain Brian Lara and a long list of former Indian cricketers.