T20 World Cup 2021 India Schedule: Team India’s remaining matches in the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE

The Sportsrush presents the T20 World Cup 2021 India schedule for the remaining matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE

The 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is up and running with its full intensity. The conditions in the gulf are expectedly hot and humid at this time of the year, and the players have actually felt the heat (both literally and metaphorically) during their stay at the three match venues up till now. Regardless, they are still much, much better than rain playing spoilsport (read England and 2019).

We have already entered into the Super 12 stage of the encounters and as far as Team India’s T20 World Cup campaign is concerned, they have not got off to the kind of start they would have liked. The Men in Blue were handed a heavy drubbing versus arch rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24.

The remaining matches, especially the next one against New Zealand becomes really important for Team India as Pakistan are looking really good and in form to seal one of the two semifinal spots having all the three matches they’ve played till now.

T20 World Cup 2021 India Schedule

Team India would feature in 4 remaining matches of the Super 12 stage of the tournament against- New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

India can perhaps breathe a bit easy while facing the likes of Scotland and Namibia as they do not have the relative experience when compared with the likes of Bangladesh or Sri Lanka (the other two teams who’ve qualified for the Super 12 stage) during the ICC events. Having said that, one can certainly not underestimate the unpredictability of the game- especially the T20 format, where results can turn any way within a couple of deliveries.

India vs New Zealand- Sunday, October 31 at 07:30pm (IST) at the Dubai International Stadium

India vs Afghanistan- Wednesday, November 03 at 07:30pm (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

India vs Scotland- Friday, November 05 at 07:30pm at the Dubai International Stadium

India vs Namibia- Monday, November 08 at 07:30pm at the Dubai International Stadium