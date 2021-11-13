T20 World Cup 2021 most runs: Who has scored most runs in T20 World Cup 2021?

T20 World Cup 2021 most runs: The Sportsrush presents before you the list of top-10 run scorers in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE

After three weeks of intense battle between top T20 sides in the world, the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup has reached its business end.

The Cricketing fraternity is ready to embrace a new T20 World champion, and it’s either Australia or New Zealand who will lift the coveted silverware for the first time ever in the tournament’s history- which commenced in the year 2007.

The grand finale will take place tomorrow- November 14, at the Dubai International Stadium in what promises to be a cracker of a Trans-tasman rivalry between the two neighboring nations.

Run-making has been a task hard cut-out for the batters for a major part in the ongoing tournament, courtesy the sluggish nature of the three venue pitches where the matches are being conducted at- Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

But, in the final few matches of the group stages and the two semi-finals the batters have come out with the much needed flair and intensity, as the chasing teams have had much of a say in the final outcome.

T20 World Cup 2021 most runs

The Pakistani opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been in splendid form off-late, which they had carried on with, in the tournament as well. They lead the chart as the top two batters in terms of runs scored before the final set to be played on November 14.

Having played 6 innings each, Babar and Rizwan have scored 303 and 281 runs respectively. While Babar returns with an average of 60.60, Rizwan has batted with an average of 70.25 runs in the tournament which includes a half-century in the semi-finals against Australia as well.

▪️ Topping the group unbeaten

▪️ Babar and Rizwan with the bat

▪️ Shaheen and Rauf with the ball

▪️ Asif Ali finishing games

▪️ Topping the group unbeaten
▪️ Babar and Rizwan with the bat
▪️ Shaheen and Rauf with the ball
▪️ Asif Ali finishing games
▪️ Shoaib Malik's fastest T20I fifty for Pakistan This Pakistan team have been outstanding this #T20WorldCup

Their only competition is Australia’s David Warner, who has scored a total of 236 runs so far at an average of 47.20 and is currently placed 4th, behind England’s Jos Buttler (269 runs).

A good performance in the final against New Zealand, and he might surpass the Pakistani duo.

Here is the list of top 10 run getters (highest run scorers first) in 2021 T20 World Cup so far before the final:

Babar Azam (Pak)- 303 runs in 6 innings; Average- 60.60

Mohammad Rizwan (Pak)- 281 runs in 6 innings; Average- 70.25

Jos Buttler (Eng)- 269 runs in 6 innings; Average- 89.66

David Warner (Aus)- 236 runs in 6 innings; Average- 47.20

Charith Asalanka (SL)- 231 runs in 6 innings; Average- 46.20

David Wiese (Nam)- 227 runs in 8 innings; Average-45.40

Pathum Nissanka (SL)- 221 runs in 8 innings; Average- 27.62

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)- 197 runs in 6 innings; Average- 39.40

KL Rahul (Ind)- 194 runs in 5 innings; Average- 48.50

Martin Guptill (NZ)- 180 runs in 6 innings; Average- 30.00