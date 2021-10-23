T20 World Cup 2021 Team List: Which teams have qualified for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s?

T20 World Cup 2021 Team List: A total of 12 teams will contest in the second round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup has reached its second round where eight topmost teams have been joined by four teams (from the qualifying round).

A total number of 12 teams have been divided into two groups for Round 2. In what will be an archetype league stage, teams will get to play five matches (a match against each team of its group) irrespective of the results.

Top two teams from each group will move to the next round, i.e., Semi-finals. Scheduled to be played between October 23 – November 8, there is no hiding to the fact that Round 2 will be a fascinating one as multiple Test playing nations will get eliminated amidst cut-throat competition for two spots.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Team List

Round 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 comprised of two groups with four teams each. While two teams from each group have qualified for Round 2, the remaining two teams have been eliminated.

From Group A, Sri Lanka and Namibia have qualified on the back of winning three and two matches respectively. Namibia defeating Ireland yesterday has resulted in a surprise exit for the latter. Namibia, on the other hand, had registered a coup after qualifying for the Super 12s of their first-ever T20 World Cup.

Talking about Group 2, Scotland finished at the top of the table despite Bangladesh’s presence in the same group. Bangladesh, who started on a losing note against hosts Oman, won two successive matches to qualify behind Scotland. Bangladesh’s second position means that Group 1 in Super 12 has become all the more tougher for other teams.

The fantastic four 🙌 Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Scotland and Namibia – the teams which qualify from Round 1 into the Super 12 👏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gDeAd5PRYZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 22, 2021

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, Scotland.