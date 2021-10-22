Cricket

Namibia cricket coach: List of Namibia cricket team’s support staff for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Namibia cricket coach: List of Namibia cricket team's support staff for ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Give Shaquille O’Neal credit for calling me the greatest in Miami”: Dwyane Wade remains appreciative of the Lakers legend after making it on the ‘NBA75’ roster
Next Article
“I’m backing Davey’s ability”: Aaron Finch confirms that David Warner will open for Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Cricket Latest News
“I’m backing Davey’s ability”: Aaron Finch confirms that David Warner will open for Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2021
“I’m backing Davey’s ability”: Aaron Finch confirms that David Warner will open for Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has confirmed that David Warner will not be dropped from the…