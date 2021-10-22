Namibia cricket coach: List of Namibia cricket team’s support staff for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Namibia cricket coach: A former South African all-rounder is working with Namibia in a consultancy role for the T20 World Cup.

During the 11th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between Namibia and Ireland in Sharjah, Namibia beat Ireland by 8 wickets to qualify for the Super 12s of the world event.

Chasing a 126-run target, Namibia sealed the chase with nine balls to spare on the back of a match-winning 53-run partnership between captain Gerhard Erasmus (53 not out) and all-rounder David Wiese (28 not out).

After Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie won the toss and and chose to bat, his batters failed to justify the decision scoring a mediocre 125/8 in 20 overs.

With bowling figures of 4-0-21-3, Ireland’s Jan Frylinck was the pick of their bowlers. Wiese, who has played a titular role behind Namibia’s Round 2 qualification, had contributed in the first innings with bowling figures of 4-0-22-2 dismissing Gareth Delany (9) and Harry Tector (8) in the process.

Having previously defeated Netherlands by 6 wickets, Namibia have registered their second victory and progressed to Round 2 with four points under their belt. Namibia’s victory has made the last Round 1 match a dead-rubber as they have become the second team after Sri Lanka to qualify from Group A.

Namibia cricket coach

While Erasmus, Wiese and Frylinck are leading the charts for Namibia, their success wouldn’t have been possible without a support staff consisting of head coach Pierre de Bruyn and a consultant in former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel.

de Bruyn, 44, has played 91 first-class matches, 108 List A matches and 28 T20s in the South African domestic circuit in his 15-year old professional career. Morkel, on the other hand, has an experience of 109 matches across formats at the highest level.

Readers must note that Wiese (former South African cricketer), de Bruyn and Morkel have all represented Easterns in South Africa’s domestic circuit.

Head coach – Pierre de Bruyn.

Consultant – Albie Morkel.

Assistant coach and strength and conditioning specialist – Richard das Neves.

Psychologist – Maurice Aronstam.