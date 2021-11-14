“This team is something else under pressure”: Yuvraj Singh hails Australia as they lift maiden T20 World Cup title

Yuvraj Singh hails Australia as they defeat New Zealand by 8 wickets to lift their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title

The ultimate clash to the summit of the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup finally has a new winner. And its Australia who have lifted their maiden ICC T20 World Cup title by defeating New Zealand by 8 wickets in what turned out to be a one-sided contest in the end against all the build-up and hype that was created since the past couple of days.

Chasing 172, the man in red-hot form- David Warner yet again rose on to the magnanimity of the occasion to notch-up a brilliant half-century (53 off 36) alongside Mitchell Marsh-who stole the show with an unbeaten 77* off 50 deliveries and stood akin the two strong Aussie pillars who just did not let the Kiwi pacers to even hand them an innocuous bruise towards their journey onto the chase.

It is worth mentioning that this was Mitchell Marsh’s 6th score of 50+ and amazingly, all of them have been hit this year itself in his 10-year-long T20 career.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to his social media handle to congratulate the Kangaroos upon their title triumph.

Yuvraj Singh hails Australia on their maiden title win

The 39-year-old hailed the Australian Cricket Team post their maiden T20 title triumph and termed them as a team who just operate on a different league under pressure.

He also praised the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson for his splendid knock in the first innings, while tagging the Aussie stars of the night in Mitchell Marsh and David Warner as mentions for their outstanding knock.

Intuition gone wrong !! This team is something els under pressure 🇦🇺 congratulations Australia what a victory ✌️ feel for the black caps #mitchelmarsh outstanding innings along with @davidwarner31 well played #KaneWilliamson #NZvAUS #T20WorldCup — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 14, 2021

Earlier, riding on the back of yet another display of class batsmanship by the Kiwi skipper- Kane Williamson (85 off 48), New Zealand managed to put on a competitive score of 172/4 in their 20 Overs. He took the Aussie speedster- Mitchell Starc to the cleaners who ended up conceding 60 runs off 4 Overs- the most by a bowler in a T20 World Cup final.