T20 World Cup records list: ICC World Cup 2022 highest run scorer and wicket taker

The final of the T20 World Cup is set to take place between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This will be the 2nd T20 World Cup trophy for any of these teams who will win the tournament. Apart from the team trophies, there will be some individual awards as well in the tournament.

Alex Hales and Jos Buttler will be playing in the final of the tournament, and they will aim to reach the top spot in the list of highest run-scorers. Virat Kohli is at the top position currently, and it will not be easy for Hales or Buttler to catch him. Although, cricket is an unpredictable game.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has dominated the tournament, and it is almost certain that he will be the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Although, the trio of Sam Curran, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi would want to catch him in the final.

ICC World Cup 2022 highest run scorer and wicket taker

India’s Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far, where he has scored 296 runs at 98.67, whereas Netherlands’ Max O’Dowd is at the 2nd spot with 239 runs at 34.57. Suryakumar Yadav is the 3rd highest with 239 runs at 34.57, whereas Kusal Menis and Sikandar Raza complete the top-5 list.

England’s opening duo of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler are the English batters in the top-10 list. Hales has scored 211 runs in the tournament, whereas Buttler has scored 199 runs. Hales has to score 86 runs in the final to beat Virat to become the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga has been the highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far with 15 wickets under his name. Netherlands’ Bas de Leede has scalped 13 wickets, whereas Blessing Muzarabani is at the 3rd spot with 12 wickets. Anrich Nortje, Paul van Meekeran and Joshua Little have 11 wickets each.

Sam Curran, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan all have scalped 10 wickets each in the tournament so far, and they will need at least 5 wickets in the final to equal Hasaranga as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

T20 World Cup records list

India’s Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the T20 World Cup, where he has scored 1141 runs at 81.50 with the help of 14 half-centuries. He has a S/R of 131.30 in the T20 World Cup where 89* has been his highest score. Shakib al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup’s history with 47 wickets in 37 matches.