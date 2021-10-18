T20 World Cup warm-up matches schedule and fixtures: How many warm-up matches will India play before 2021 T20 World Cup?

2021 T20 World Cup warm-up matches schedule: Round 2 teams will play a total of eight warm-up matches across two days.

Australia and South Africa will kick-start Round 2 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on October 23 in Abu Dhabi. On the same evening, ODI champions England and T20I champions West Indies will lock horns in Dubai.

Whilst eight teams are taking part in the qualifiers (Round 1), the already qualified teams have a chance of fine-tuning their skills and getting their combinations right before the world event.

Monday (today) and Wednesday will witness these eight teams playing a couple of matches each to prepare in the best possible manner before the main event starts for them.

Readers must note that four teams will qualify from Round 1 to join these eight teams for Super 12s (Round 2). In the second round, teams will be divided into two groups where they will play five league matches. Top two teams from both the groups will compete in the semi-finals which will be played on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

India, who will be playing their first-warm up match against England at the Dubai International Stadium tonight, will then face Australia in a day match on Wednesday at the same venue.

T20 World Cup warm-up matches schedule and fixtures

October 18 – Afghanistan vs South africa at 15:30 hours (IST)

October 18 – Pakistan vs West Indies at 15:30 hours (IST)

October 18 – New Zealand vs Australia at 19:30 hours (IST)

October 18 – India vs England at 19:30 hours (IST)

October 20 – England vs New Zealand at 15:30 hours (IST)

October 20 – India vs Australia at 15:30 hours (IST)

October 20 – Pakistan vs South Africa at 15:30 hours (IST)

October 20 – Afghanistan vs West Indies at 15:30 hours (IST)