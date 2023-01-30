Tahlia McGrath partner: What is Tahlia McGrath husband name? Is she married?

The status of Australian women’s cricket team all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years. In the recent Cricket Australia awards, McGrath won the award of best T20I Australian Women’s player of the year. During the period, she scored 463 runs at 57.97 and scalped 13 wickets at 7.07.

In the next crop of the Australian all-rounders, she is certainly the most prolific one. Having made her international debut in 2016 against South Africa, McGrath was recently named the vice-captain of the Australian side in the series against India under the captaincy of Alyssa Healy.

In the last Commonwealth Games final, she was a part of the Australian team despite being tested positive for Covid 19. In the phase when Ellyse Perry lost her spot in the Australian T20I side, McGrath never made her absence a big issue for the side. It is certain that McGrath will be one of the biggest assets in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Tahlia McGrath partner

According to media outlets, McGrath is currently dating Cameron Nesbitt, who is currently a student. Both of them started dating last year, and a few pictures of them also surfaced online of them outside a pub. Apart from that, there is no official information about their relationship.

McGrath was born in Adelaide in 1995 to Barry McGrath (father) and Linda McGrath (mother). She also has one brother (Josh McGrath) and a sister (Kayla McGrath). The readers must not get confused with the surname as Tahlia is not related to Australian legend Glenn McGrath in any way possible.

McGrath plays for Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL, and she represents Southern Brave in the Hundred competition. She has scored 549 T20I runs at 68.62 with 13 wickets in bowling, whereas he also has 357 ODI runs at 32.35 with 17 wickets in bowling. McGrath has also represented Australia in 3 tests, where she has scored 161 runs and has scalped 5 wickets.