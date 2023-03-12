Tahlia McGrath Net Worth: Australian all-rounder’s House, Cars, WPL Salary and Annual Contract Details

Australian star allrounder and presently the world’s no.1 T20I batter in the world – Tahlia McGrath has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of the end of last year. A crucial part of the Australian national women’s team at present, the 27-year-old has emerged to be one of the most dreaded allrounders in women’s international Cricket in the past few years.

Amongst the many Australian players who continue to impress with their performances in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in Mumbai, McGrath too, unsurprisingly has managed to hog the limelight as well.

In her previous two innings for the UP Warriorz, she has returned with half-centuries – 90* off 50 deliveries against Delhi Capitals, and 50 off 37 deliveries tonight against the Mumbai Indians Women.

Tahlia McGrath WPL Salary and Annual Contract details

Tahlia McGrath was roped in by the UP Warriorz at a hefty sum of INR 1.40 Crore or AU$244,000 during the WPL players auction this year. She became the fourth richest Australian player in the auction after Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry.

McGrath was awarded an annual contract by Cricket Australia during the 2020-21 season after notable performances for the Adelaide Strikers in Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and for South Australia.

Although the exact salary amount of her annual contract cannot be ascertained, the Aussie women cricketers who are part of both WBBL and Cricket Australia’s annual contract list are entitled to a salary of not less than AU$ 66,000.

For comparison sake, Australia’s decorated, multiple World Cup champion skipper Meg Lanning is the highest paid Australian women cricketer and earns about $75,000-$80,000 per year.

As far as McGrath’s house and car collection details are concerned, nothing has been disclosed by the allrounder across her social media handles.

Tahlia McGrath in franchise Cricket

The 27-year-old has been part of the Adelaide Strikers since the inception of the WBBL in 2015-16, and presently is the second-highest run-getter for them in WBBL history.

She skippered the side to glory during the previous edition of the tournament in 2022, after defeating the Sydney Sixers in the final.

In ‘The Hundred’, she represented the Southern Brave last year, but had a pretty average season with both bat and the ball.