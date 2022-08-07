Cricket

Radha Yadav catch: Indian cricketer Radha Yadav grabs outstanding catch to dismiss Tahlia McGrath in Commonwealth Games final

Radha Yadav catch: Indian cricketer Radha Yadav grabs outstanding catch to dismiss Tahlia McGrath in Commonwealth Games final
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"I expected more loyalty from Oscar Piastri": Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer disgusted by $1.5 Million worth F1 driver's switch to McLaren
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Radha Yadav catch: Indian cricketer Radha Yadav grabs outstanding catch to dismiss Tahlia McGrath in Commonwealth Games final
Radha Yadav catch: Indian cricketer Radha Yadav grabs outstanding catch to dismiss Tahlia McGrath in Commonwealth Games final

Radha Yadav catch: The Indian spinner was exceptional on the field during a Gold Medal…