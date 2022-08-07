Radha Yadav catch: Indian cricketer Radha Yadav grabs outstanding catch to dismiss Tahlia McGrath in Commonwealth Games final

Radha Yadav catch: The Indian spinner was exceptional on the field during a Gold Medal match at Edgbaston today.

Spinner Radha Yadav became a source of inspiration for her teammates leading them to one of their best days on the field in the history of Indian Women’s cricket.

The fact that Yadav’s excellence came in the final match of Commonwealth Games 2022 Women’s Cricket Competition against Australia Women in Birmingham spoke highly about her agility, awareness and temperament.

While Yadav’s economical bowling figures of 4-0-24-1 also aided her team in restricting Australia to 161/8 in 20 overs, it was her efforts on the field which earned her all the accolades.

Bowling her second over right after the halfway mark, Yadav put an end to a 74-run second-wicket partnership between Australia opening batter Beth Mooney (61) and captain Meg Lanning (36). With Mooney hitting the ball back to Yadav, she was aware enough to back-flick the ball to the stumps. With Lanning’s bat in the air, Yadav’s direct-hit provided India with a much-needed wicket.

In was in the following over when Yadav put on display an acrobatic low catch at point to send Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath (2) back to the pavilion. Having cut a Deepti Sharma delivery aerially, McGrath had to return to walk back after Yadav took a few steps towards her left before completing an outstanding catch.

Mooney, who hit eight fours at a strike rate of 148.78 at Edgbaston today, was the pick of the Australian batters. For India, pacer Renuka Singh Thakur and all-rounder Sneh Rana picked a couple of wickets each.

Radha Yadav catch video

The hunger for 🥇 is visible on the ground. The new India can compete at the world stage with so much confidence. Chak De 🇮🇳 #CWG2022 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/PFCJELoKkw — Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) August 7, 2022

Twitter reactions on Indian cricketer Radha Yadav

Two overs, two moments of magic from Radha Yadav to help India fight back.#CWG2022 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/sRqcW56TLq — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) August 7, 2022

We have already seen Indian left-arm spinners who have been GUN fielders throughout their career. Radha Yadav just another addition to the list that already includes players like Ravindra Jadeja and Yuvraj Singh. She has been a live wire in the field today!!#INDvAUS — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) August 7, 2022

Wait, how is Radha Yadav fielding everywhere on the field? — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) August 7, 2022

