Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka SMAT Live Telecast in India: When and where to watch TN vs KAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final 2021?

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka SMAT Live Telecast in India: Tamil Nadu and Karnataka set to take each other on for their 3rd T20 domestic title each.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 has reached its ultimate business end with the two South-Indian domestic powerhouses- Karnataka and Tamil Nadu set to face each other for the coveted silverware on Monday, November 22.

Both the teams are eyeing on their record 3rd title of the tournament. It is worth of a mention that this would be Tamil Nadu’s 3rd consecutive Final of SMAT and they would give it their all to defend their title.

On the other hand, Karnataka would be adamant to repeat their performance from the 2019 edition of the tournament, wherein they defeated Tamil Nadu by 1 run in the Final.

2021 will witness the repeat of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Final: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka in Delhi on Monday! #SMAT — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 20, 2021

Tamil Nadu were all over Hyderabad like a rash, during the first semi-final of SMAT 2021-22, wherein they humbled the Hyderabadi batting line-up, dismissing them for mere 90 and then chasing the score down with 5.4 Overs to spare and 8 wickets in hand.

Karnataka, on the other hand too, displayed a clinical performance in the 2nd semi-final and defeated Vidarbha by 4 runs, riding on their opening batter- Rohan Kadam’s knock of 87 off 56 deliveries.

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka SMAT Live Telecast in India

In what has arrived as a good news for the followers of India’s domestic circuit matches, Star Sports Network have decided to telecast the Final match of SMAT 2021-22.

The Karnataka-Tamil Nadu encounter would be telecast on Star Sports 1/1 HD. Fans who are looking to stream these matches online will be able to watch them on Disney+Hotstar.

Final – Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka – 12:00 pm, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.