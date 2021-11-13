“Not taking a jibe at anyone”: Jaydev Unadkat explains reason behind uploading batting video on social media

Jaydev Unadkat: The Indian fast bowler quashed all speculations behind him posting his batting video on social media.

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat took to social media platform Twitter last night to explain the reason behind him uploading a video of his batting across social media platform.

The reason Unadkat had to provide an explanation was that him posting a batting video was being misunderstood by people. Unadkat, a fast bowler who can be handy with the bat as well, sharing a video of his batting was being perceived by people as taking a dig on other genuine all-rounders.

Unadkat, who posted a couple of explanatory tweets, refrained from “taking a jibe at anyone” via his previous tweets. Instead, Unadkat laid emphasis on sharing glimpses from a non-televised Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (India’s premier domestic T20 competition) match.

Unadkat, 30, also called for “mutual respect” for everyone touching upon how typing a tweet is easier that reaching elite level in sports in India.

Highest wicket-taker for Saurashtra this season, Unadkat picked nine wickets in five matches at an average of 14.66, an economy rate of 6.60 and a strike rate of 13.3.

While this isn’t surprising by any means, Unadkat scored 74 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 176.19 which included a career-best 58* (32) with the help of six fours and three sixes after coming in to bat at No. 8 in the 10th over against Hyderabad in Sultanpur.

Jaydev Unadkat Twitter

Shouldn’t we take things in a positive way & have mutual respect for everyone who’s reached this level in the sport? Typing a tweet can be easy, but reaching an elite level in a sport, in a country of a billion, is not! 🙌🏼 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) November 13, 2021

Jaydev Unadkat batting video

Just another pace bowler who can bat.. 😉 pic.twitter.com/FlIEns2JB6 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) November 12, 2021

Having picked the most number of wickets (67) by a fast bowler in the previous Ranji season, Unadkat continues to await for a national comeback after having played the last of his 18 international matches across formats more than three and a half years ago.

Many rightly believe that Unadkat should’ve at least been part of the India A squad which is slated to play three first-class matches starting from November 26. It is worth mentioning that it was in South Africa that Unadkat had made his Test debut more than a year ago.