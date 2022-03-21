Taskin Ahmed IPL 2022: Will Taskin Ahmed replace Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants?

Taskin Ahmed IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants are aiming to replace Mark Wood, and Gautam Gambhir wants Taskin Ahmed for the job.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, whereas the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season. It is a usual trend of playing the last year’s finalists in the first game of the season.

Lucknow Super Giants are in for their first IPL season, and they did well in the auction. Although, the injury to their ace pacer Mark Wood has brought in some worries for the side. The Super Giants bought Mark Wood for a whopping price of 7.5 crore, but he is ruled out due to an elbow injury.

Lucknow Super Giants targetted Bangladesh’s pacer Taskin Ahmed as Mark Wood’s replacement. Gautam Gambhir suggested Taskin’s name, and he even made a call in Bangladesh.

As per the Bangladesh website, Kaler Kanth, Gautam Gambhir called in Dhaka on 20 March 2022 and made the proposal. “I want Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed in the team and that is for the whole season. If he agrees to the offer, Taskin will have to leave for India before the next two Tests against South Africa,” Gambhir was quoted saying.

Taskin Ahmed IPL 2022

Taskin Ahmed is currently in South Africa with the Bangladesh squad. In order to play in the IPL, he would have to miss the two tests against South Africa. The Bangladesh Cricket Board have confirmed that they will not give the NOC to Taskin Ahmed to take part in the IPL.

BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus has confirmed the update and said that Taskin Ahmed has also agreed with the decision.

“Since we have two important series like the ongoing home tour of South Africa and the home series against India, we feel it won’t be right for him to take part in the IPL,” reported Cricbuzz.

Search in progress to fill Woody’s shoes🕵️‍♂️ Whom should we include in place of Mark Wood?🤝@MAWood33#AbApniBaariHai pic.twitter.com/2OjIcqMYYn — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 20, 2022

“We have spoken with Taskin and he has understood the whole situation. He informed the franchise that he is not playing the IPL and will be available for the South Africa tour and later will return back home.”

Lucknow Super Giants will start their IPL campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 28 March 2022. The availability of the players in the initial games has become a concern for the side.