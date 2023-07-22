Tea Break Time Today At Old Trafford: Day 4 Ashes Session Timings In Manchester Test

The first ball of the fourth day of the ongoing fourth Ashes 2023 Test match was bowled at a time when players would’ve generally stopped for a second drinks break in the afternoon session. Even though half the day’s play (excluding the extra 30 minutes) has been washed out due to rain, optimist match officials have settled for a potential 59-over day at the Old Trafford.

While modern-day over rate is highly unlikely of allowing English players to bowl these many overs within a couple of sessions, rain forecast for the evening session is almost certain of becoming an even bigger deterrent with respect to play lasting for the above mentioned number of overs on Saturday.

Trailing by around 150 runs with six wickets in hand in the second innings, Australian batters face a daunting task of facing a top-notch pace attach under overcast skies. Unequivocally assisted by the weather gods, it is up to the visitors now for them to survive whatever number of overs are possible today.

Tea Break Time Today At Old Trafford

It is to be noted that the first session of the day will last for two hours and 15 minutes. Followed by a regular 20-minute tea break, the second session will be a shortened one lasting for 100 minutes. That said, it would be a surprise if these two sessions are conducted without a single rain interruption.

First Session – 02:45 PM to 05:00 PM

Tea Break – 05:00 PM to 05:20 PM

Second Session – 05:20 PM to 07:00 PM

Extra Time – 07:00 PM to 07:30 PM

Stumps – 07:30 PM

While the aforementioned timings are as per the UK, Indian fans, who are also watching West Indies vs Indies second Test at the Queen’s Park Oval, can adjust their schedule for the night according to the below mentioned timings:

First Session – 07:15 PM to 09:30 PM

Tea Break – 09:30 PM to 09:50 PM

Second Session – 09:50 PM to 11:30 PM

Extra Time – 11:30 PM to 00:00 AM

Stumps – 00:00 AM