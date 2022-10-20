Super 12 teams in T20 World Cup 2022: T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 groups list

Super 12 teams in T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka and Netherlands have advanced towards the ‘Super 12’ stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Moments of ecstasy, heartbreak, and agony were on display at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Thursday, where two teams made it through to the next stage – the ‘Super 12’ of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, while two others will unfortunately have to wait for the next edition of the tournament.

The last set of two ‘Group A’ stage matches saw Sri Lanka and the Netherlands advance through, while UAE and Namibia will head back home, after managing to win one match each in the qualifying stage.

During the first match of the day, Netherlands did give it their all to almost cause yet another upset in the World Cup this year, but ultimately fell short by 16 runs, as Sri Lanka, with two wins and a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than the three teams, booked their berth in the ‘Super 12′ stage.

With matter no longer in their hands, Netherlands’ hopes now lay on UAE to defeat Namibia in the final ‘Group A’ match of the day, which would have then left Namibia stranded at the third spot in the table.

In what turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat contest, the UAE did oblige as they registered their first-ever win in a T20 World Cup match, by defeating Namibia by 7 runs, to crash the latter out of the World Cup, and open the door wide open for the Netherlands, who with two wins of three, finished at the second spot in the table, behind Sri Lanka.

Super 12 teams in T20 World Cup 2022

Previous T20 World Cup finalists – Australia and New Zealand, along with the next six teams in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings until November 15, 2021 (cut-off date) – India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have already made it through to the ‘Super 12’ stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

As mentioned above, Netherlands and Sri Lanka will join these teams taking the total to 10.

The remaining two spots will be determined tomorrow (Friday), during the final two matches of the group stage. While West Indies will take on Ireland earlier in the day, Scotland will lock horns with Zimbabwe later.

With each of these teams having lost one and won one match each so far, the two winners of tomorrow’s contest will go straight to the ‘Super 12’ stage.

T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 groups list

Super 12 Group 1

Pakistan

South Africa

Netherlands

B1 (Group B topper)

Bangladesh

India

Super 12 Group 2

England

New Zealand

Sri Lanka

B2

Afghanistan

Australia.