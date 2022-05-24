Temperature in Kolkata Eden Garden: Eden Gardens temperature today hourly IPL playoffs 2022

Temperature in Kolkata Eden Garden: The first qualifier match of Indian Premier League 2022 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League 2022. After the league stages in Mumbai and Pune, the playoffs will be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the 1st qualifier between Rajasthan and Gujarat. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals finished at the top-2 places, and both of them will get a couple of chances to qualify for the finals. The winner of the first qualifier will directly go to the final, whereas the loser will wait for the winner of the Eliminator.

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the Eliminator game on 25th may, and it will also be played at the Eden Gardens only. The winner of the Eliminator will face the loser of Qualifier-1 in the Qualifier-2 match.

Temperature in Kolkata Eden Garden

The weather forecast of the Qualifier-1 between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is not looking great. This is a time of Kalbaisakhi (strong winds accompanied by rain) showers in Bengal. The humidity is expected to be on the higher side in this match, and there is a chance of scattered rainfalls in this match.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will vary from 28 degrees celsius to 34 degrees celsius. There are 35% chances of rain between 7-9 pm, 49% between 9-10 pm and it increases to 54% after 10 pm.

The best part of the Eden Gardens is the drainage system. After the new surface layover at the ground, if the rain stops even for 30 minutes, the ground will be ready for the play. If even a five-over match is not possible, the match will be decided by the super over, and if super over is also not possible, Gujarat Titans will qualify for the final.