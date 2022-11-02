Tess Flintoff parents name: Is Tess Flintoff related to Andrew Flintoff?

During the 26th match of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2022, a certain 19-year-old Tess Flintoff from the Melbourne Stars registered her name in the league’s record books by smashing the fastest WBBL half-century, off mere 16 deliveries against the Adelaide Strikers at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

The teenager’s 16-ball 51*-run knock comprised 6 Fours and 3 Sixes, which ultimately helped the Stars win the contest by 22 runs, after posting the score of 186/5 – their highest ever total in the league’s history.

Flintoff broke the fastest WBBL fifty record after five years, which was jointly held by the hard-hitting Aussie batter Ashley Gardner and South African opener Lizelle Lee, both of who had reached the mark off 22 deliveries at this very venue during the 2017-18 season.

Moreover, the 19-year-old also smashed the second fastest-ever fifty in women’s T20 Cricket, just behind Warwickshire‘s Marie Kelly’s 15-ball half-century versus Gloucestershire this year itself.

Tess Flintoff parents name

Tess Flintoff is an Australian Cricketer born in Melbourne on March 31, 2003. This rising Aussie star got selected in Cricket Australia’s Under 15-age group Talent Squad in the year 2015, and made it to the Australian Under-19 squad in 2020 as well.

While Tess’ mother’s name is nowhere mentioned in public domain, her father Tim Flintoff reportedly had played a few Premier 1st XI games matches for the Kingston Hawthorn Cricket Club in Australia, back during his playing days.

Is Tess Flintoff related to Andrew Flintoff?

No. Despite similar surnames Tess Flintoff is nowhere related to the former star England allrounder Andrew Flintoff, who played international Cricket from 1998-2009.

As for Tess, the 19-year-old played junior cricket with the boys at the Knox Gardens Cricket Club in Australia before joining the Outer Eagles girls’ team.

At such a young age, she has already represented and skippered Victoria in various age groups. Three year ago, in 2019, she also represented the senior Victorian team and made her deubt against Nwe South Wales (NSW) in Adelaide.