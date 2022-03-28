“Tewatia ek kranti hai”: Virender Sehwag hails Rahul Tewatia for his hard-hitting match-winning knock in GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match

Virender Sehwag hails Rahul Tewatia: The former Indian batter appreciated the fact that uncapped Indian players were the star performers tonight.

Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rahul Tewatia once again showed glimpses of his big-hitting skills by virtue of a game-changing innings under pressure in the fourth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 12th over of a 159-run chase, Tewatia had a tough task lying in front of him with his team needing 81 runs to win off 49 balls.

Tewatia played lead role in a 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside David Miller (30) to bring Titans back into the contest. Requiring 67 runs off 29 balls, Tewatia and Miller made the most of a Deepak Hooda over hitting the part-time spinner for a six and a four each to bring down the equation to 46 off 24.

Tewatia, 28, then took the attack against Lucknow spinner Ravi Bishnoi to hit him for a six and two fours in a brutal display of batting. Tewatia, who hit Avesh Khan for a boundary to score the winning runs, returned to the pavilion after scoring 40* (24) with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Virender Sehwag hails Rahul Tewatia for his hard-hitting match-winning knock vs LSG

Tewatia, who became a source of amazement for one and all, also impressed former India batter Virender Sehwag who took to his social media platform Twitter handle to hail Tewatia as a “revolution”.

Tewatia Ek kranti hai, saamne waali team mein ashaanti hai.

All hail Lord Tewatia. Fantastic win for Gujarat.

Great to see the debutant Indians from both teams Ayush Badoni and Abhinav Manohar showing their skills. #LSGvsGT pic.twitter.com/ChLjFCGygJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 28, 2022

Other than Tewatia, Sehwag also appreciated IPL debutants Ayush Badoni (54) and Abhinav Manohar (15*), both of whom thrived under pressure tonight.

While Super Giants’ Badoni scored a maiden half-century in an 87-run partnership alongside Deepak Hooda (55), Manohar hit three fours in a crunch situation at the business end of the match.