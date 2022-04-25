Shikhar Dhawan brother: Shikhar Dhawan family details

Shikhar Dhawan brother: Shikhar Dhawan has just completed the milestone of 6000 runs in the Indian Premier League.

In the Indian Premier League game between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, Shikhar Dhawan achieved a great IPL milestone. He became just the 2nd player after Virat Kohli to achieve the milestone of 6000 IPL runs.

Punjab Kings bought Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan for a price of INR 8.25 crores in the auction. Delhi Capitals also tried to get back Shikhar Dhawan, but they were unable to. Shikhar Dhawan started his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils). He also had represented Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shikhar Dhawan won the IPL 2016 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he made a brilliant partnership with David Warner there. IPL 2020 was the best one for Shikhar Dhawan in terms of numbers, he scored 618 runs at an average of 44.14, courtesy of four fifties and two hundred. He had a strike-rate of 144.73.

Shikhar Dhawan brother

Shikhar Dhawan got divorced from Ayesha Mukherjee, who was a former kickboxer. Both of them got married in 2012, and they separated in 2021. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee had one son in Zoraver Dhawan. Ayesha is a Bengali girl, living in Australia.

This was Ayesha’s 2nd marriage, and she had two daughters from her previous marriage (Rhea and Aliyah). All three of the children live with Ayesha Mukherjee after their divorce.

Mahendra Pal Dhawan is Shikhar Dhawan’s father, whereas Sunaina Dhawan’s mother. They are a Punjabi family with their roots in Ludhiana. Shikhar Dhawan has one sibling in Shresta, his younger sister. Shikhar doesn’t have any brothers.

Shikhar Dhawan is quite close to his family and he has multiple times posted pictures with his family members. The bond between Shikhar Dhawan and Zoraver is great as well, both of them have shared quite a few cute moments between them on the social media.