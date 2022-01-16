“Thank you for supporting Test cricket”: Shane Warne congrats Virat Kohli for his contribution to Test cricket

Shane Warne congrats Virat Kohli: The legendary Australian spinner has expressed admiration for the former Indian captain.

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has come out expressing admiration for former India captain Virat Kohli, who stepped down from the leadership role in Test cricket last evening.

Warne has followed the likes of numerous absolute greats of the game in congratulating Kohli for all that he has achieved for the Indian cricket team as a captain.

Kohli, 33, has left behind a legacy of 68 Tests, 95 ODIs and 50 T20Is as captain. Readers must note that Kohli (213) is eighth on the list of most international matches across formats as a captain behind the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (332), Ricky Ponting (324), Stephen Fleming (303), Graeme Smith (286), Allan Border (271), Arjuna Ranatunga (249) and Mohammad Azharuddin (221).

As far as Indian captains are concerned, Kohli has quit the leadership role in cricket’s ancestral format after emerging as their most successful captain ever. Apart from being the most for an Indian captain, Kohli’s 40 Test victories as captain also comprise of two series victories in Australia and an unbeaten series record at home.

Shane Warne congrats Virat Kohli for his contribution to Test cricket

BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), who had congratulated Kohli for his achievements as Indian captain yesterday, released an official press release this morning which encompassed of statements from all senior office-bearers.

Retweeting BCCI’s tweet, Warne wrote a congratulatory message for Kohli while also thanking him for his overall contribution for the progress of Test cricket.

“Congrats @imVkohli on what you and your team has achieved under your leadership and thankyou for supporting test cricket so passionately and insuring that it stays the number 1 form of the game,” read Warne’s tweet.

Set to play an international match as a specialist batter after more than half-a-decade, Kohli will continue to allure eyeballs in the imminent three-match ODI series in South Africa.