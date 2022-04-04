Cricket

“Thank you, very sweet”: Ajinkya Rahane obliges fans by signing ball during KKR practice session 2022 IPL

"Thank you, very sweet": Ajinkya Rahane obliges fans by signing ball during KKR practice session 2022 IPL
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
PAK vs AUS Head to Head T20 Records: Pakistan vs Australia T20I Stats before Lahore T20I
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Thank you, very sweet": Ajinkya Rahane obliges fans by signing ball during KKR practice session 2022 IPL
“Thank you, very sweet”: Ajinkya Rahane obliges fans by signing ball during KKR practice session 2022 IPL

KKR new signing Ajinkya Rahane signed a ball for the fans during Knight Riders’ training…