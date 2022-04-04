“Thank you, very sweet”: Ajinkya Rahane obliges fans by signing ball during KKR practice session 2022 IPL

KKR new signing Ajinkya Rahane signed a ball for the fans during Knight Riders’ training session in Mumbai for IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 is up and running, 11 league games have been played till now, and we have seen some really close games as well. Kolkata Knight Riders have won two of their three games in the tournament so far.

KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings in their first game, but they faced a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next league game. The team defeated Punjab Kings in their third league match.

The bowling of the side has been excellent this season, and Umesh Yadav is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 8 wickets in three games so far. Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy has also been praised, and he has done a brilliant job in the first three games of the season.

Ajinkya Rahane signs a ball for fans during KKR training session

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Ajinkya Rahane in the auction for his base price of INR 1 crore in the auction. Ajinkya Rahane is opening the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders along with Venkatesh Iyer. Rahane scored 44 runs in the first game against Chennai to earn his side a win.

Kolkata Knight Riders have shared a video on Twitter where Ajinkya Rahane is seen signing a cricket ball and throwing it to a little fan. The Knights were having their training session in Mumbai where some little fans asked Rahane to sign the ball, and Rahane did not disappoint them.

Ajinkya Rahane has scored 4006 runs in IPL, courtesy of 28 half-centuries and 2 centuries. He is just the seventh Indian in the history of the Indian Premier League to cross the 4000 runs mark. Rahane used to play for Delhi Capitals last season. He enjoyed his best time with the Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders will now face Mumbai Indians in their next league game on 6 April 2022 in Pune.