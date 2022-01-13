“That is impossible”: Umpire Marais Erasmus is shell-shocked as Dean Elgar gets LBW decision overturned via DRS

Umpire Marais Erasmus couldn’t believe his eyes as Dean Elgar manages to survive his on-field LBW decision via DRS at Newlands, Cape Town.

The fag end of Day 3 of the ongoing 3rd Test match between India and South Africa at Cape Town witnessed high-octane drama post a DRS call.

So this is what happened: During the 4th delivery of the 21st Over of South Africa’s second innings, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin beautifully tossed up his off-spinning delivery which drifted in and got the better of Proteas skipper Dean Elgar’s defence to trap him, in what appeared to the naked eye, right in front of the stumps.

Umpire Marais Erasmus was convinced that Elgar had his leg before the wicket and declared him Out.

In consultation with Keegan Petersen at the other end, Elgar reluctantly went for the review, and surprisingly, for the entire Indian fielding unit, the ball-tracker showed the ball missing the leg stump.

Umpire Marais Erasmus couldn’t believe his eyes

Post the DRS call, an absolutely livid bunch of Indian players lead by their skipper Virat Kohli, went bonkers at the alleged injustice meted out at them, and made sure they vented out their frustration after every other delivery post the event.

While Kohli came up with an advice or two for South Africa’s host broadcaster (SuperSport) by resorting to the stump mic, Ravichandran Ashwin minced no words to exclaim his certainty of a rigged ball-tracking technology as he attacked SuperSport verbally as well.

Umpire Marais Erasmus too, shook his head post the DRS verdict while exclaiming, “That is impossible”, while wearing a wry smile on his face.

Watch Umpire Marais Erasmus exclaiming “That is impossible”

Umpire :- That is impossible

Meanwhile some Indians – Ban Kohli!!

Like seriously??? DRS is rigged! #INDvsSA #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/P7jvBqj9bX — Divyansh//ThankYouPurane (@kohlity4life) January 13, 2022

With 212 runs required for victory, the Proteas are in a position of strength and advantage at the end of day’s play, courtesy a 78-run stand for the second wicket between Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen.

India did close the day’s play with the wicket of Dean Elgar to find something to cheer about after what was an intense session of play in the final session with nothing going the visitor’s way.

South Africa still need another 111 runs to take the series 2-1 and deny team India their maiden Test series victory on South African soil.