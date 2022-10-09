“That’s his best shot of his innings”: Alex Hales smashes Marcus Stoinis for a big six over sightscreen in Perth T20I

The duo of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler smashed a brilliant century partnership in the 1st T2oI against Australia in Perth.

The audience in Perth is getting value for their money in the 1st T20I between Australia and England. Considering the quality of batters and the pitch in Perth, the run-scoring was expected and the English openers did the same.

The duo of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales were in no mood to rest, and they started smashing the Aussie bowlers from the beginning. Both of them combined for an opening partnership of 132 runs in just 11.2 overs, where Nathan Ellis took the wicket of Jos Buttler.

Buttler got out after scoring 68 runs in just 32 balls, and he made a brilliant return to cricket after his injury. Hales is also putting up some show in Perth, and he was not out at 62 runs in just 36 balls at the time of this article.

Alex Hales smashes Marcus Stoinis for a big six

Australian all-rounder Alex Hales was bowling the 8th ball of the over, and Alex Hales was in no mood of stopping. He smashed 10 runs on the first two balls of the over, but he saved his best shot for the 3rd ball. Stoinis bowled the ball in the slot, and Hales was too good to miss such gifts.

Hales made some room for himself and smashed the ball straight toward the sightscreen for a big six. Even the commentators were impressed by Hales, and they called it the best shot of his current innings.

“Goes down the ground and goes big, that’s another one over the sightscreen. Wonderful to watch Alex Hales, that’s the best shot of his innings so far,” Commentators said on air.

Hales is making his return to the English setup after three long years, and he has been absolutely fantastic. He has been very consistent in the T20 circuit over the world. Hales plays in the BBL for Sydney Thunder, and Jos Buttler said that Hales’ experience will be handy for him in the World Cup.