“Hales knows Australian conditions very well”: Jos Buttler believes Alex Hales’ BBL experience with Sydney Thunder will help him on Australia tour

Alex Hales has been one of the most consistent batters in the BBL for Sydney Thunder and Jos Buttler believes that his experience will help him.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, both Australia and England will face each other in a 3-match T20I series. This series is quite important for both teams as there are some heavyweights in both of the teams, and it will be great practice for them.

Jos Buttler has confirmed his availability for the series which means that either Alex Hales or Phil Salt will have to sit out on the bench. Both Hales and Salt performed brilliantly in the Pakistan T20Is, and the English management will have to take this tough call.

Alex Hales was out of the English side since 2019, but he finally made his comeback after a string of great performances. Hales was a part of England’s 2019 World Cup squad, but he was banned after failing the drug test ahead of the mega tournament.

Jos Buttler believes Alex Hales’ BBL experience will be handy in Australia

English captain Jos Buttler had a lot of praise for English opener Alex Hales. Hales, who has replaced out-of-form Jason Roy in the English team played really well in Pakistan. Buttler said that he has been performing well for a number of years now, and he is very excited about having him in the team.

“He’s settled in really well, It’s great to have him back after a long time.” Buttler said of Hales to the reporters on Saturday.

“I know he’s very excited to have that opportunity again and very much wants to make the most of it. For a number of years, his form has been good, he’s been playing brilliantly well.”

Teams with best Powerplay run rate since 2021

10.54 Nottinghamshire

9.86 Birmingham Pheonix

9.67 Islamabad United

9.36 Surrey

9.32 Sydney Thunder Alex Hales opens the batting for three of these teams. — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 6, 2022

Hales has been playing in the BBL for years now, and Buttler believes that his Hales’ experience of playing in Australia will do wonders for him. He insists that Hales knows English conditions quite well, and the way he has delivered for the Sydney Thunder is excellent.

“He’s someone who knows Australian conditions very well, having a lot of success in the big bash with the Sydney Thunder,” Buttler added.

Hales has scored 1857 BBL runs in 60 matches at a strike-rate of 151.34, and he has smashed 85 sixes in the tournament. He finished as the highest run-scorer of BBL 10 with 543 runs. In the BBL 10, Hales also smashed the record of hitting the most sixes in a single BBL season. He has scored 11 half-centuries and one century for Sydney Thunder since 2019.