“The best experience I’ve had in cricket”: Rilee Rossouw calls hitting sixes to sweat Caroline as his best cricket experience

Rilee Rossouw is in brilliant form this season with the bat for Somerset in the T20 Blast, and he has continued his good form.

T20 Blast has started in full flow in England, and the batters are enjoying the tournament so far. The form of Somerset has been great this season, and they once again proved their class against Glamorgan at their home ground.

Somerset won the toss and asked Glamorgan to bat first in Taunton, and the Glamorgan side batted decently. They scored 173 runs in the first innings. However, Somerset made a mockery of the chase, and they chased the target in just 14.1 overs by losing just one wicket.

Will Smeed and Tom Banton added 100 runs for the first wicket, and then Rossouw ended the chase with Smeed at the end. Smeed scored 94 runs in just 41 balls, whereas Banton scored 45 runs in 30. Rilee Rossouw again was in brilliant form, and he scored 30 runs in 15 balls.

Rilee Rossouw describes his best cricket experience

South African batter Rilee Rossouw has called hitting sixes to sweat Caroline the best cricket experience he ever had. “Sweet Caroline” is a song written and performed by American singer Neil Diamond. It was released in 1969, but it’s still a very famous song. It was being at the County Ground in Taunton.

“Somerset wow Green and Will Smeed well played lads💪💪 hitting 6’s to sweat Caroline last night one of the best experience I’ve had in cricket thanks to everyone who came out to support!!!,” Rilee Rossouw tweeted.

@SomersetCCC wow Green and @will_smeed well played lads💪💪 hitting 6’s to sweat Caroline last night one of the best experience I’ve had in cricket thanks to everyone who came out to support!!! #WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/CRNZbBppZN — Rilee Rossouw (@Rileerr) June 4, 2022

The signing of Rilee Rossouw has been an incredible one for Somerset this season. Rossouw is in smashing form this season, where he has scored 278 runs in 5 matches at an average of 92.66, courtesy of three half-centuries. He has a smashing strike-rate of 191.72 as well.

Somerset CC have won four of their five games in the tournament so far, and they are at the 2nd position in the South Group. Rilee Rossouw is a T20 veteran and has played leagues all around the world. He has scored 6087 T20 runs at an average of 31.05, with the help of three centuries and 37 half-centuries.