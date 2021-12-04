Cricket

County Cricket 2022: All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe to stay with Somerset till the end of 2023 season

County Cricket 2022: All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe to stay with Somerset till the end of 2023 season
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
PSL 2022 schedule and fixtures: Full list of Pakistan Super League Season 7 fixtures
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
County Cricket 2022: All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe to stay with Somerset till the end of 2023 season
County Cricket 2022: All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe to stay with Somerset till the end of 2023 season

County Cricket 2022: Somerset have extended the contract of Dutch all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe…