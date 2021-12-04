County Cricket 2022: All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe to stay with Somerset till the end of 2023 season

County Cricket 2022: Somerset have extended the contract of Dutch all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe till the end of the 2023 County Season.

Roelof van der Merwe has extended his contract with Somerset for one more year. He will still stay in Taunton till at least the end of the 2023 season.

Merwe is a left-arm spinner and a hard-hitting batsman at the lower order. The all-rounder has been a vital part of the Somerset side in all three formats of the game. He had a short stint in 2011 with the club, but he returned back in 2016. Merwe was awarded his County Cap in 2019 after playing an enormous part in Somerset’s Royal One Day Cup title run. He also holds Somerset’s record of the highest individual score in a 50-over game, 165 runs against Surrey in 2017.

County Cricket 2022: Roelof van der Merwe expresses his delight in extending with Somerset

After signing his contract, Roelof van der Merwe expressed his delight on the same.

“I’m really pleased to have extended my time at Somerset,” van der Merwe said.

“We have a great group of guys here and I genuinely feel that we are on the verge of something exceptional.”

“The club holds a very special place in my heart, and I will be doing everything that I can to make sure that we win games of cricket and claim the silverware that the players and our brilliant Members deserve.”

Defining Roelof van der Merwe in one photo 🤩#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/CAUs6kwYqE — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) December 3, 2021

Andy Hurry, Director of Somerset cricket also expressed his excitement after extending Merwe’s contract.

“Roelof is a quality performer across the three formats of the game. His drive, determination and will to succeed are second to none and he is a genuine team man,” Hurry said.

“His passion for the game is infectious and his contributions with the bat, the ball and in the field are of the highest standard. I can confirm that we are once again able to register Roelof as a local player.”

Roelof van der Merwe played in the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2021 for Nederlands, whereas he has also represented South Africa in International cricket.