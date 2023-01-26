“The board has lost confidence in Shoaib Akhtar”: When Shoaib Akhtar was banned for 5 years by PCB for violating player’s conduct

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar is said to be the fastest pacer to ever play the game. Akhtar’s delivery of 161.3 km/h against England in 2003 is the fastest delivery ever bowled in cricket. Throughout his career, Akhtar was surrounded by controversies. He once claimed that all the Pakistani bowlers have done ball tampering.

Even after his retirement, Akhtar always remains in the news due to his blunt opinions about Pakistani players and the board as well. On his Youtube channel, the Rawalpindi Express has often criticized even the management of Pakistan cricket, and the fans love him for this attitude.

During his playing career as well, he was quite frank about his opinions, and he even got reprimanded for the same. He openly said that he was frustrated with the management for dropping him in the 2011 World Cup semi-final against India despite proving his fitness.

Shoaib Akhtar was banned for 5 years by PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board banned Shoaib Akhtar for 5 years in 2008 due to violating the player’s code of conduct. PCB offered a central contract to 15 players, but Akhtar was not a part of it. Akhtar openly criticized the PCB for offering him special retainership instead of a proper contract.

It was said that constant injuries to Akhtar influenced PCB to take that decision against the ace pacer of the side. Akhtar was presented in front of the disciplinary committee, and they banned him for 5 years from international cricket. However, he was allowed to play in other tournaments around the world.

“The board has lost confidence in Shoaib Akhtar and therefore felt his presence in the field was damaging to the Pakistan team, for Pakistan players and for the image of Pakistan cricket,” Nasim Ashraf (then PCB chairman), told AFP.

“The committee has recommended a five-year ban for Shoaib Akhtar. He will be ineligible to play in Pakistan or to play for Pakistan anywhere else in the world. [It is] a sad day for me and for Shoaib Akhtar. He is such a talented player.”

Akhtar was furious about the decision as he said that being a fast bowler, it’s normal to get injured. He insisted that the coach and captain will vouch for him as he represented the team even in fever. Later on, the ban on Akhtar was lifted.