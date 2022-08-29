“The comeback is greater than the setback”: Hardik Pandya shares inspirational journey from being injured in Asia Cup 2018 to beating Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Hardik Pandya injured his back during the 2018 Asia Cup match against Pakistan, and he won the match against Pakistan in 2022.

India started their Asia Cup 2022 with a bang after defeating their arch-rivals Pakistan in the first league game of the tournament. The bowlers did their job efficiently, whereas the duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja assured that the match stays in India’s favour.

Hardik was at his very best in the match, he first scalped 3 wickets by conceding just 25 runs, whereas he scored 33 runs in 17 balls with the bat and sealed the game for India by smashing at six. He was awarded the player of the match trophy for his performance.

Hardik Pandya shares inspirational journey

Hardik Pandya has shared an inspiring picture on his social media platforms which shows his journey from Asia Cup 2018 to 2022. In one picture, he is on the stretcher, whereas he is seen winning the winning for the match in the other one.

“The comeback is greater than the setback,” Hardik Pandya tweeted.

The journey of Hardik Pandya from the last Asia Cup to the current Asia Cup has been an inspiring one. In 2018, he got injured against Pakistan at the very same venue in Dubai, and he was stretched out from the ground. He injured himself during the 18th over of the match while bowling.

It was said to be an acute lower back injury, and he struggled a lot through it. He bowled in the ICC 2019 World Cup, but needed yet another surgery later on. Pandya played as a specialist batter for a longer duration in the IPL as well, and this step of him was criticized by many.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, the team expected a few overs from him, but he could not deliver. He was then dropped from the Indian team, but his return since IPL 2022 has been an example for many. Pandya was appointed the captain of the Gujarat Tians, and he led them to the trophy.

Pandya was brilliant with both bat and ball for the Titans, whereas he has been excellent for the Indian team as well after his comeback. If Hardik stays fit, it will be a massive boost for India going in the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.