Cricket

“The comeback is greater than the setback”: Hardik Pandya shares inspirational journey from being injured in Asia Cup 2018 to beating Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Hardik Pandya injured his back during the 2018 Asia Cup match against Pakistan, and he won the match against Pakistan in 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"We're in discussions with Colin": New Zealand cricket board shocked about Colin de Grandhomme's selection in BBL draft for Adelaide Strikers
Next Article
Aaron Rodgers' embarrassing attempts to woo $8 million worth supermodel miserably failed
Cricket Latest News
Hardik Pandya injured his back during the 2018 Asia Cup match against Pakistan, and he won the match against Pakistan in 2022.
“The comeback is greater than the setback”: Hardik Pandya shares inspirational journey from being injured in Asia Cup 2018 to beating Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Hardik Pandya injured his back during the 2018 Asia Cup match against Pakistan, and he…