“The confidence that Miller will bring, we look forward to that”: Temba Bavuma backs David Miller to do well for South Africa after winning IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans

David Miller won the IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans, and Temba Bavuma has backed him to do well with the international tea too.

Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League 2022 trophy by defeating Rajasthan Royals in the final of the tournament. Ahead of the tournament, none gave Gujarat Titans a chance, but they exceeded all the expectations.

South African batter David Miller played a huge role in the success of Gujarat Titans this season. Miller initially went unsold in the auction, but the Titans bought him at a price of INR 3 crores. This was one of the best businesses done by the Titans on the table.

David Miller scored 481 runs in IPL 2022 at an average of 68.81, courtesy of two half-centuries. He had a strike-rate of 142.72 in the tournament. Miller won some games on his own for the Titans, including the Qualifier-1 against Rajasthan.

Temba Bavuma backs David Miller to do well against India

Temba Bavuma has backed David Miller to do well for South Africa in the upcoming series against India. Bavuma said that winning the IPL trophy with Gujarat Titans will do a lot of good to Miller’s confidence, and they are looking forward to having him with the team.

“A guy like David lifting the trophy with the Gujarat Titans – the confidence that he will bring into the team, we look forward to that,” Temba Bavuma said.

“David has performed exceedingly well at the IPL and I’m sure that will do a world of good for his confidence.”

Always a believer! Well done to GT and especially my boy @DavidMillerSA12 #iplchampions pic.twitter.com/v6NHUzxc2H — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 29, 2022

David Miller has not been that consistent for the South African side in the recent past and has sometimes lost his place as well. The main talking point has always been that MIller does not get many opportunities in the middle, and he has to perform in the limited opportunities only.

Gujarat Titans consistently used David Miller at the number five spot, where he had the luxury to face some balls first and then smack them at the end, unlike the role he generally gets with the South African side. Bavuma said that Miller is clear about his role in the national team and there are no restrictions.

“Miller understands where he fits in within the team. If he feels he can add more value within a different position, a conversation can be had in that regard,” Bavuma said.

“There is no way we are going to stifle him or restrict David in any manner. That’s how we try to treat all the players.”