David Miller IPL auction 2022: David Miller IPL 2022 price and IPL career

David Miller IPL auction 2022 price: The South African batter played a match-winning knock in Indian Premier League Qualifier 1.

During Qualifier 1 of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to qualify for the final in their inaugural season itself.

Sealing a 189-run chase means that GT have registered a second-best IPL run-chase at the Eden Gardens and third-highest in an IPL playoff match.

An unbeaten match-winning 106-run fourth-wicket partnership between captain Hardik Pandya (40*) and David Miller (68*) formed the fulcrum of Titans’ second-highest run chase.

Needing 104 runs to win off 63 deliveries when Miller walked out to bat at No. 5, the left-handed batter was instrumental in hitting three fours and five sixes to win the match with three balls to spare.

Requiring 30 runs off 14 balls, Miller hit RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for a six to not let a victory remain out of reach. Pacer Obed McCoy giving away only seven runs in the penultimate over resulted in Gujarat needing to score 16 runs in one over to win the match.

It was at this point in time that Miller smashed Prasidh Krishna for three consecutive sixes to win the match in a stupendous fashion.

David Miller IPL auction 2022 price

Miller, who had registered himself for IPL 2022 mega auction in the price category of INR 1 crore, had remained unsold on the first day of the auction in Bengaluru earlier this year.

It was on the second day that Miller invited interest from Rajasthan and Gujarat with the latter acquiring his services for INR 3 crore.

In 104 IPL matches now, Miller has scored 2,423 runs at an average and strike rate of 36.16 and 137.35 respectively. In what was Miller’s 40th T20 half-century at the Eden Gardens tonight, it was his 12th in the IPL, third against RR, second for GT and at this venue.

David Miller knows how to close out a game 😍#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/1mmzdYPBgS — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 24, 2022

