“The Curator is expecting movement early”: Michael Vaughan posted farmer’s picture with cattle to mock at the Ahmedabad pitch; draws Indians’ ire on social media

Former England skipper and top-order batter Michael Vaughan is one of the very few popular Overseas cricketers with a significant fan base on various social media sites, sometimes for the infamous of reasons.

Despite his huge followers’ base originating from India, Vaughan does not hold himself back while giving his opinion on an issue at hand fearing a possible backlash.

One such instance took place during England’s tour of India last year in February-March. India had defeated England by 10 wickets within just a touch over two days at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With the entire match lasting for mere 140 odd Overs, the pitch, which suited the spinners, became a talking point amongst the Cricketing fraternity, with mostly the English fans and media expressing their unhappiness on the nature of the pitch, while claiming it to be a poor advertisement for Test Cricket.

India’s spinners-Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel combined together to pick up 18 English wickets in the encounter to hand their team a 2-1 lead with a match to go in the series at the same venue.

Michael Vaughan, post England’s humiliating loss, took to his social media handle, to post a picture of a farmer who is seen ploughing the field with his cattle.

Taking a jibe at the nature of the Ahmedabad pitch during the 3rd Test match, Vaughan’s picture on his handle was posted with the caption-‘I can report that preparations for the 4th Test are going great … The Curator is expecting movement early, good carry & might spin on day 5 !!!.”

Vaughan’s huge section of Indian followers took huge offence on the picture and took it as an insult meted out to a hard working Indian farmer, who symbolizes India’s prosperity and abundance.

While some fans accused him of crying foul play after a crushing England loss, some asked why he remained mum when England lifted the World Cup despite the match ending in a Draw. Another user wrote- ‘Here’s a 46-year-old baby crying’, and so forth.

Vaughan had earlier accused the BCCI for not preparing suitable pitches in accordance to Test match standards. He had remarked that more India is allowed to “get away with whatever they wish”, the more “toothless” the ICC will look.