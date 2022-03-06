Cricket

“The Curator is expecting movement early”: Michael Vaughan posted farmer’s picture with cattle to mock at the Ahmedabad pitch; draws Indians’ ire on social media

"The Curator is expecting movement early": Michael Vaughan posted farmer's picture with cattle to mock at the Ahmedabad pitch; draws Indians' ire on social media
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"If the Playoffs started tomorrow, we'd be in some trouble": Stephen Curry talks about the Warriors' struggles after loss against LeBron James and the Lakers
No Newer Articles