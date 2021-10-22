“The jerseys gonna be interesting”: Dinesh Karthik hilariously reacts on the news of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone buying a IPL franchise

Dinesh Karthik took a hilarious dig at the news of Ranveer and Deepika trying to buy a franchise in IPL 2022.

The IPL 2022 will consist of ten teams, and there has been a lot of interest from around the globe. According to the latest reports, Deepika and Ranveer Singh are planning to bid for one of the two teams of IPL 2022.

There has been a lot of Bollywood presence in the IPL already. Shahrukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are associated with Kolkata, whereas Priety Zinta has a stake in Punjab Kings. Shilpa Shetty has also been associated with Rajasthan Royals in the past.

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are keenly connected to sports. Deepika is Prakash Padukone’s daughter, who is a former All England Badminton champion, whereas Ranveer is a brand ambassador of the NBA and Premier League in India.

Dinesh Karthik takes a dig with his Tweet

Dinesh Karthik is quite famous on social media after his recent gigs in the commentary. He went on Twitter to take a dig at this news. He replied to a famous cricket Twitter personality Johns.

The jerseys gonna be interesting for that team https://t.co/mH4tatYM9T — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 22, 2021

Ranveer Singh is quite famous for wearing some unique attires and Karthik took a witty dig. Karthik played the recent IPL final with the Kolkata Knight Riders, whereas he will feature with Cricbuzz in the T20 World Cup.

Twitter Reactions

The news got viral on Twitter, and the Twitterati didn’t disappoint with their reactions.



IPL 2022 teams Announcement

According to reports, even owners of Machester United are interested in buying a franchise. BCCI will announce the teams on 25 October, after the India vs Pakistan T20 world cup game in Dubai.

Ahmedabad and Lucknow are leading the race for the franchise cities, whereas Adani Group can be one of the owners. There are a lot of parties interested, but BCCI wants to give the rights to Indian parties.

“The BCCI is not keen to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers but power equations can change the script dramatically.”