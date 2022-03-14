“The man is a generational talent: Bumrah” Ian Bishop lauds Jasprit Bumrah for his incredible performance in the pink ball test against Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer in the pink ball test against Sri Lanka and Ian Bishop was quick to appreciate Bumrah on Twitter.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the Bengaluru pink ball test to white-wash the Sri Lankans. In batting, Indian batters Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer proved their class in the game, whereas Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the highest wicket-taker on a spin-friendly wicket.

The pitch was turning from day one, and there was a variable bounce on the track as well. This was a spinner’s paradise, but Jasprit Bumrah again passed the test with flying colours. He was able to swing the ball and hit the right lengths again and again to scalp a fifer in the first innings. He took three wickets in the second innings as well

Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Suranga Lakmal in the 2nd innings and that ended the international career of Suranga Lakmal. Bumrah bowled a full & straight ball to crush the wickets of Lakmal. Bumrah goes ahead to shake hands and then hugs Lakmal to congratulate him on a brilliant career.

Ian Bishop calls Jasprit Bumrah “Generational Talent”

Former West Indian player and commentator Ian Bishop went on Twitter to laud Bumrah. He called Bumrah a generational talent. “The man is a generational talent: Bumrah,” Ian Bishop tweeted.

Ian Bishop himself was a prolific test bowler of his time. He took 161 wickets in 43 games at 24.27, courtesy of six five-wicket hauls. He currently is regarded as one of the most respected commentators.

The man is a generational talent: Bumrah,,,,. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 14, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah has been excellent for the Indian team since his debut. Bumrah came into the limelight due to his unorthodox action, and he proved his class with Mumbai Indians during the IPL. He has scalped 115 test wickets in just 28 games, whereas he also has 113 ODI wickets under his belt.

Bumrah has proved his class with both red and white balls, and if he can continue his form and fitness, he will break some more records in his career.