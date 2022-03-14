Cricket

“The man is a generational talent: Bumrah” Ian Bishop lauds Jasprit Bumrah for his incredible performance in the pink ball test against Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer in the pink ball test against Sri Lanka and Ian Bishop was quick to appreciate Bumrah on Twitter.
Rishikesh Sharma

