“The poor guy’s always travelling”: Sourav Ganguly explains why he had no advice for Virat Kohli despite slump in form

Sourav Ganguly explains why he had no word for Virat Kohli while he was struggling to play to his potential until last month.

When former team India skipper and champion batter Virat Kohli smashed his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan during the team’s last match of Asia Cup 2022 last month, the relief and sheer joy as expressed through his eyes was quite palpable, as the three-figure mark had arrived after a nearly three-year gap.

A couple of days earlier, after the team’s loss against Pakistan during the ‘Super 4’ stage of the Asia Cup, Kohli had spoken his heart out on how special his bond still is with the legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni, remarking how it was only the latter who had spoken personally to him post his decision to relinquish team India’s Test captaincy in January 2022.

This statement from Kohli did rounds across social media from quite a many days. However, former India skipper and present BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, had a few days later, came up with an explanation as to why he hardly manages to get in touch with Kohli, despite being in the capacity of a board’s president.

Sourav Ganguly explains why he had no advices for Virat Kohli

Although unrelated to the aforementioned point of topic, Ganguly did spell out his reasons as to why he finds it difficult to have a word or two with Kohli.

Ganguly, during an interaction with renowned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadi, upon being questioned on the words of advice he had for Kohli when all the Cricketing fraternity talked about was his slump in form and the long overdue international century drought, said that they hardly have the time to even interact.

“I don’t get to see him as much. I maybe the president of the board but the poor guy’s always travelling,” Ganguly said.

“He’s on the road all the time. So you don’t get to see him much,” he further added.

Earlier as well, Ganguly had expressed concerns regarding Kohli’s excessive workload, especially post-COVID-19 era, when stated that he had requested Kohli to reconsider his decision to quit India’s T20I captaincy, only for Kohli to contradict the BCCI president’s statement later, leading into another snowballing controversy.