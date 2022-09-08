“This hundred is dedicated to her”: Virat Kohli dedicates 71st century to wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st century: The former Indian captain has ended a long wait for him and his fans by scoring a century.

September 8, 2022, has been etched in history of Indian cricket for time immemorial due to former captain Virat Kohli scoring his 71st international century. Ending a long wait spanning over 1,000 days, Kohli finally managed to register a three-figure score across formats.

Kohli, who had set unreal standards for himself by scoring an international century each in less than 60 days till his last century against Bangladesh in November 2019, not scoring one for almost three years had it in it to set one and all thinking.

However, Kohli’s bountiful fans would be over the moon after him officially ending a rut at the Dubai International Stadium tonight. Opening the batting only for the ninth time in his 96th T20I innings, Kohli hammered 122* (61) with the help of 12 fours and six sixes in a dead-rubber Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan.

It was on the second delivery of the penultimate over when Kohli hit Afghanistan pacer Fareed Ahmad for a six over mid-wicket to register a maiden T20I century.

Kohli, who admitted after the innings that he wasn’t expecting a T20I century, provided enough signs of surprising himself whilst celebrating the feat. Unlike a quintessential aggression-laden Kohli century celebration of yesteryear, the 33-year old player appeared quite calm and serene in the middle on Thursday.

“Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in November. So, those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually, I was shocked. This is the last format I thought [to score a century],” Kohli told Star Sports during the mid-innings break.

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st century to wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika

Kohli, who has had a tumultuous professional phase in the last year or so, had suffered not only as a batter but as a captain as well. Hailing his recent one-month break before this Asia Cup, Kohli mentioned how he badly needed one.

Take a bow @imVkohli form is temporary class is permanent! Fabulous knock 👏 keep shining — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) September 8, 2022

Appreciating the Indian team for welcoming him back with open arms, Kohli also made it a point to dedicate the innings to wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Readers must note that Kohli had kissed his wedding ring as part of the century celebration.

“The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka [Sharma]. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well,” Kohli added.