“There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK”: N Srinivasan provides major update on retaining MS Dhoni in IPL 2022

In a recent interview, N Srinivasan provided an important update on retaining MS Dhoni in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auctions.

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2021 title by defeating KKR by 27 runs in the finals. This was Chennai’s fourth IPL title, and they became the first team to feature in nine IPL finals.

The CSK side had a disastrous campaign in 2020 when they didn’t qualify for the playoffs. However, they wrote a golden script to clinch the title very next season. MS Dhoni also became the first player to feature in 10 IPL finals, nine times for CSK, and one for the Rising Pune Supergiants.

MS Dhoni had a quiet season with the bat, but he played a blinder in the Qualifier-1 game against Delhi Capitals. He was brilliant with his captaincy tactics throughout the season, whereas his keeping abilities are still excellent.

N Srinivasan on Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The former BCCI president N Srinivasan praised his franchise’s legendary captain during a media brief. Srinivasan said, “It was a remarkable win.”

He added, “it put Chennai on top of the world. Dhoni is part and parcel of CSK, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu. There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK.”



Retaining MS Dhoni IPL 2022 mega-auction

MS Dhoni has not cleared his availability for the upcoming IPL 2022. However, he did give an indication that he may come back for the next season. In the post-match interview after the finals, Harsh Bhogle said to MS, “You can be proud of the legacy you’ve left behind”. However, Dhoni replied to him by saying “Well, I still haven’t left.”

N Srinivasan also spoke about the retentions questions about MS Dhoni in IPL 2022. Srini said, “The rules of retention are not clear yet…We are not sure about the number of retentions that will be allowed. And a call on that will be made once the rules are known.”

If reports are to be believed, Chennai Super Kings will use their retention card for MS Dhoni if he decides to play next season.