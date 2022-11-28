“There’ll be no draws in the series”: Brendon McCullum confirms England will aim to win Tests at the cost of being outplayed on Pakistan tour

Pakistan and England will face each other in a 3-match test series starting December 1 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Multan and Karachi will host the other two matches of the series. England’s coach Brendon McCullum recently addressed the press ahead of the 1st test.

It will be for the first time in 17 years that the English side will be playing a test series in Pakistan. The performance of the English team has been great in the test format this year, but it has to be seen how the team will perform in tough-away conditions.

The pitches in Pakistan in the last test series against Australia were heavily criticized as there was no help for the bowlers. The matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in a draw, and it has been seen that the English side does not play for draws in test matches.

Brendon McCullum confirms England will aim to win Tests vs Pakistan

Under the coaching of Brendon McCullum, the English team has played some aggressive cricket, and they have surprised the teams with their approach. The approach has sometimes led to their downfall as well, but it is a double-edged sword and England wants to continue playing with it.

Ahead of the 1st test against Pakistan, McCullum has confirmed that they will aim to win every match as it is their duty to entertain the people, and he said that even Ben Stokes will agree that there won’t be any draws in the series. Baz called winning a test match in away conditions as the greatest accomplishment.

“To win away from home is the greatest accomplishment you can achieve as a Test player and as a Test side,” McCullum said in England’s press conference.

I don’t know if we’re going to win the series. I can almost guarantee when the skipper comes in here in 48 hours time he’ll say there’ll be no draws in the series. We’ll certainly be pushing for results because we see it as our obligation to try and ensure that people walk away entertained”

McCullum agreed that playing with that approach in Pakistan can result in their downfall as well, but they are okay with being outplayed in trying to win the match. Ben Stokes, the captain of the English test team has already won the hearts of the Pakistani people by donating his match fees to Pakistan Flood Relief.