Cricket

“Wrong perception that we’re scared of Australia”: Babar Azam defends Pakistan’s approach and Rawalpindi’s pitch ahead of the 2nd test in Karachi

Amidst all the criticism, Babar Azam has defended the approach of Pakistani batters in the Rawalpindi test that ended in a draw.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I have no doubt Mitch Swepson will be far more successful than the last leggie": Steve Smith wishes Mitchell Swepson well ahead of his debut in the Karachi test
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Amidst all the criticism, Babar Azam has defended the approach of Pakistani batters in the Rawalpindi test that ended in a draw.
“Wrong perception that we’re scared of Australia”: Babar Azam defends Pakistan’s approach and Rawalpindi’s pitch ahead of the 2nd test in Karachi

Amidst all the criticism, Babar Azam has defended the approach of Pakistani batters in the…