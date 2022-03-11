“Wrong perception that we’re scared of Australia”: Babar Azam defends Pakistan’s approach and Rawalpindi’s pitch ahead of the 2nd test in Karachi

Amidst all the criticism, Babar Azam has defended the approach of Pakistani batters in the Rawalpindi test that ended in a draw.

The first test between Australia and Pakistan ended in a draw. There was absolutely no support for the bowlers, and a total of 14 wickets fell during the game. Pakistan scored 476-4 in the first innings, whereas they ended at 252-0 in the second. The 2nd test will be played at the national stadium in Karachi.

There has been a lot of criticism around the pitch at Rawalpindi, and Karachi’s pitch can be a better one. David Warner heavily criticized the pitch of Rawalpindi said. Warner said that the pitch has nothing for the bowlers. He also hoped about having a good pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar Azam defends Pakistan’s approach in Rawalpindi test

Amidst all the talks, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has defended the pitch controversy of Rawalpindi. Azam said that each venue has its different challenges and the perception about fearing Australia is completely wrong. Australia just managed to scalp four wickets of Pakistan through the game.

“Every venue has different condition. Nothing to worry,” Babar said.

“This is a wrong perception that we’re scared of Australia or Pakistani batters played with a defensive approach in Rawalpindi Test.”

Apart from Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq has also defended the pitch of the Rawalpindi test. Imam had the time of his life in Rawalpindi. He scored 157 runs in the first innings, whereas he stood unbeaten at 111 runs in the 2nd innings. Imam said that when they travel to Australia, the home side makes pitches according to their strengths.

“A draw is something nobody wants to see,” Imam said to ESPNCricinfo.

“But when we go to Australian conditions, they don’t make pitches consulting us but make it according to their will so I think we should see our strength and should live up to our strength.”

Although match-referee Ranjan Madugalle rated the Rawalpindi Pitch As ‘Below Average’.