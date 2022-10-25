“They are obviously a very good team”: Marcus Stoinis keen to do homework before Australia vs England T20 World Cup Super 12 match

Marcus Stoinis keen to do homework ahead of the Australia versus England ‘Super 12’ clash post convincing win against Sri Lanka.

Defending T20 World Champions have defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their second match of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at the Perth Stadium.

En route the target of 158 runs, Australia were up and running with the chase until the 10-Over mark, but the Sri Lankan bowlers tightened things up in the next four Overs, giving away mere 22 runs while also picking up the huge wicket of Glenn Maxwell (23 off 12).

However, the stadium was witness to some fantastic display of stroke play from the bat of Marcus Stoinis who came in next, as he smashed the fastest T20I half-century by an Australian men’s batter in history and the joint second-fastest fifty by a men’s batter in a T20 World Cup, off mere 17 deliveries, to absolutely nullify all the pressure applied by the Sri Lankans.

Skipper Aaron Finch (31* off 42) on the other hand, struggled throughout his innings tonight, while registering the lowest strike rate ever – 73.81, in a T20 World Cup innings, for players who have faced at least 40 deliveries.

The Stoinis onslaught meant that Australia chased the target down in mere 16.3 Overs, to remain alive and kicking in their title defense, and also boost their Net Run Rate (NRR) as well in the process.

Marcus Stoinis was fittingly awarded the ‘Player of the match’ for his scintillating innings – 59* off 18 deliveries, with the help of 4 Fours and 6 Sixes.

Post receiving the award, the allrounder wished to turn his focus on his team’s next clash against the heavyweight England men’s side, who had recently defeated them 0-2 in the home T20I series before the start of the ongoing World Cup.

“We wrapped this game up and look forward to playing England at the MCG (on Friday). They are obviously a very good team, so we will do our homework again, rest up get on the flight tomorrow go on from there, remarked Stoinis.

Having lost against New Zealand earlier during the opening match of the ‘Super 12’ stage, a loss against England at the MCG on Friday, will make it difficult for them to qualify for the semi-finals,