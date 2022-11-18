“They didn’t sulk once”: DK unveils Yuzi Chahal and Harshal Patel’s approach towards not playing a single T20 World Cup 2022 match

Qualifying for the semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup is no mean feat but is considered one among the Indian cricketing fraternity. Hence, resulting in players facing the wrath of fans and critics despite India finishing among the Top Four teams in the recently concluded World Cup.

If truth be told, one shouldn’t be satisfied with a semi-final finish as an Indian fan knowing that the current bunch of players are capable of doing much better than losing a semi-final by 10 wickets.

Furthermore, considering how India have developed a knack of surrendering in knockout matches of world events in the recent years, it is high time that players play according to their potential and win India an ICC (International Cricket Council) trophy in the near future.

DK unveils Yuzi Chahal and Harshal Patel’s approach towards not playing a single T20 World Cup 2022 match

While some players of the Indian World Cup squad have traveled to New Zealand for the ongoing white-ball tour, the others (mainly seniors) have returned back to India. Veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik, part of the second group, has resumed working as an analyst following a successful commentary stint before his national comeback earlier this year.

During his latest appearance at Cricbuzz for India’s tour of New Zealand 2022, Karthik explained how spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Harshal Patel behaved like absolute sports during the World Cup. Only two Indian players to have warmed the bench throughout the tournament, Karthik unveiled that the duo was told about certain scenarios where the team would require their services.

“They didn’t sulk once. They weren’t upset once. Because they were very sure. At the start of the tournament, they [team management] said that ‘Under these conditions, we’ll be playing you. Otherwise, it might be hard’,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“So, they’re preparing in such a way that when they get an opportunity, they are going to try and do their best but there might be a chance where they don’t end up playing.”

As common a phenomenon it is in a team sport, not getting a match in a World Cup can still be demoralizing for any player. Chahal, particularly, has missed playing a single match in two consecutive T20 World Cups in spite of being a regular performing member of the Indian white-ball squads in the last few years. Readers must note that both Chahal and Patel are currently part of the Indian squad in New Zealand.