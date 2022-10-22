“They wanted us to play golf everyday”: Adam Zampa hilariously terms Cameron Green’s inclusion in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad a pre-determined plan

Adam Zampa hilariously terms Cameron Green’s place in the Australian T20 World Cup squad as a rather strategic ploy by the management.

Of all the unusual ways to be ruled out of a tournament as magnanimous as a T20 format Cricket World Cup, getting severely injured while playing another sport in Golf, has to be up there in the list.

Australia’s wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis, suffered a severe cut on his hand while playing at the Golf course, so much so that he needed to be taken to the hospital.

The news meant that stars had aligned perfectly for the Aussie allrounder Cameron Green, who had impressed one and all during the away T20I series against India a few weeks ago, with a couple of top-quality knocks while opening the batting.

With Green roped in as his direct replacement in the 15-member squad, the Australian squad now comprises just a lone specialist wicket-keeper batter option in Matthew Wade.

Adam Zampa hilariously terms Cameron Green’s inclusion a deliberate ploy

During an interaction with The Grade Cricketer, Australia’s leg-spinner Adam Zampa came up with some hilarious reasons which made sure that the in-form Cameron Green somehow made it to the Australian T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

The host initially joked around the possibility that the Aussie squad members might have stopped playing Golf altogether after what happened to Josh Inglis the other day.

Zampa, in the quirky mood himself, doubled up the host’s game to exclaim that while Cameron Green is now not allowed at the Golf course, the management had earlier made sure that someone in the previous 15-member squad got injured by hook-or-crook to make way for the allrounder ahead of their opening World Cup match against New Zealand.

“They were hitting us high balls, and taping our hands together”- Adam Zampa

Describing the imaginary, yet hilarious set of events that could possibly have injured at least one Aussie player, Zampa went, “Greeny’s not allowed at the Golf Course. They wanted us to play Golf everyday until they got Greeny in the squad I think. They were hitting us high balls, and they were taping our hands together in trying to get us catch highballs like that, until someone broke a finger!”

What really happened to Inglis pic.twitter.com/qgMEyVSwo9 — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) October 21, 2022

