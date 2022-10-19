Josh Inglis golf injury: Is Australian wicket-keeper out of ICC T20 World Cup?

Josh Inglis golf injury: Australian wicket-keeper has suffered a freak injury while playing Golf, and he is currently hospitalised.

Australia will start their ICC T20 World Cup title defense in the Super-12 match against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The match is already sold out, and there will be an excellent atmosphere at the venue.

Australia have already almost confirmed their eleven for the match against New Zealand with George Bailey confirming that Steve Smith won’t be included in the playing eleven. The rest of the players pick themselves, again the all-round trio of Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell will play a big role.

Australia have named a strong 15-man squad for the tournament, and they have suffered an injury scare where wicket-keeper Josh Inglis suffered a freak injury while playing golf.

Josh Inglis golf injury

The Australian side dealt an injury blow ahead of their Super-12 match against New Zealand on Saturday at the SCG. Wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis suffered a freak injury at the golf course, and he has been hospitalized as well. English batter Jonny Bairstow also suffered an injury at the golf course which ruled him out of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Inglis suffered a severe cut on his hand from the handle of the club he has swinging while playing golf in Sydney. Cricket Australia have confirmed that the medical department is looking into Inglis, and he will need at least a few stitches in order to recover from the injury.

Josh Inglis has been taken to hospital after a freak golfing accident, a club snapping in his hand and injuring it as he hit the ball down the fairway 😳 (via @tomdecent) pic.twitter.com/VzEa29hicM — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 19, 2022

The actual severity of Inglis’ injury is still unknown. It is almost sure that Inglis was not going to feature in Australia’s first XI unless there is an injury, but he has always been a solid wicket-keeper backup. Inglis made his Australian debut earlier this year, and he has just played 9 T20Is and 2 ODIs so far.

Inglis has proved his quality in the BBL for Perth Scorchers, and he can be a solid batting backup as well apart from his wicket-keeping abilities. He has scored 2005 T20 runs at an excellent S/R of 147.86 with the help of 2 centuries and 12 half-centuries.