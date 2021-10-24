“They will surely win”: Gautam Gambhir backs Indian team to beat Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian opener, has shown his confidence in the Indian team for the game against Pakistan.

The world’s biggest game between India vs Pakistan will take place on 24th October in Dubai. All the eyes will be on this game from around the world, and all the tickets are sold out as well. India is looking to maintain their 100% record against Pakistan in the World Cup. In the T20 World Cup history, both teams have faced each other five teams, and India has a 5-0 record.

In this age of Social media, there is a lot of pressure on players around the globe. This does create a lot of pressure on the players as the stakes of this game are quite high. In the last 2016 T20 WC game in Kolkata, Virat Kohli’s knock helped India to register a win.

Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian opener is quite confident on the Indian team. He believes the external factors won’t impact Virat Kohli’s side.

Gautam Gambhir on India vs Pakistan

Gambhir was a part of the Indian team that defeated Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 final. He was the highest run-scorer of India with a knock of 75 runs.

Gautam Gambhir in 2007 T20 WC :

Started with a 0 against Pakistan and ended with 75 against Pakistan (Top scorer in final)

India won the T20 WC 2007 and Gambhir was the leading runs scorer for India in the Tournament. #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup2021 #T20WC pic.twitter.com/7MUIVQG1rV — Abhimanyu (@abhimanyusrt) October 21, 2021

Gautam believes that the Indian team is going to continue the good form. “They have performed well till now. They will surely win. I have full confidence in them”, Gautam said.

“The team is doing great. Nothing will impact their performance. The team will play well and will win.”

There has been a lot of talks from the Pakistan fraternity about the game, but Gambhir reckons Kohli’s team won’t get affected. “Pakistan always says like this. If India plays with the same potential then we can win over any country,” he stated.

India is coming on the back of two brilliant wins against Australia & England in warm-up games, whereas Pakistan lost their last warm-up game. This game is going to be a blockbuster.