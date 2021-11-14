“I don’t believe in momentum especially in tournaments like this”: Aaron Finch opens up in Press ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final

Aaron Finch talks about the toss, team selection, and momentum ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final against New Zealand in Dubai.

The Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will take on each other in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. This is going to be the first T20 World Cup for any team. Australia have already won five 50-overs world-cup, whereas New Zealand have won none. In the 2015 WC Final, Australia easily defeated New Zealand to grab the gold.

Ahead of the big final game, Aaron Finch addressed the press. Toss has played a crucial part in this year’s world cup, and the chasing teams have dominated the tournament. Since the last start of the Super-12 stages, only 11 out of 32 games have been won by teams batting first. Out of these 11, six of these have come against Associate nations teams. Finch did express his views on the toss and much more.

Aaron Finch presser ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 Final

Australia have lost just a single game in the tournament so far, and they batted first in that game. However, Finch believes that runs on the board matters in a crucial game.

“I said a couple of weeks ago that to win this tournament, at some point you are going to have to win the tournament by batting first,” Finch said.

“Was actually hoping to lose the toss because I would’ve loved to have put a score on the board against Pakistan.”

“I reckon around the world T20 teams love chasing but it comes with its risks if an opposition puts a big score on.”

The Australian team has been very consistent in terms of their playing eleven. They have made just a single change in the tournament so far. Finch insisted that they want to stick to their solid eleven despite the results.

“You have to be brave in T20 cricket and put it all on the line,” Finch said.

“The fact we’ve done it with bat and ball shows the commitment from the team to be able to stick to their own plans and play to their strengths.”

Australia have not lost a single game since their defeat to England and are in brilliant momentum. However, Finch has brushed aside the talks of good momentum into the finals.

“I don’t believe in momentum especially in tournaments like this,” Finch added.

“It’s about the team who turns up and executes on the day. T20 cricket can be brutal at times.”