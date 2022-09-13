“May you shine the brightest”: Yuvraj Singh remembers the late Shane Warne on his birth anniversary

Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has remembered the great late Shane Warne on his birth anniversary and paid his tributes.

13th September is Shane Warne’s birthday, and he would have been 53 years old today, but it was not meant to be. Warne passed away earlier this year due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand. He was one of the best to ever play the game and had some incredible numbers under his belt. Shane Warne ended his test career with 708 test wickets and 293 ODI wickets.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup.. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Yuvraj Singh remembers Shane Warne on his birth anniversary

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has remembered Shane Warne on his birth anniversary. He called Warne a legend and wished that he shines the brightest wherever he is.

“Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Fondly remembering this great legend on his birth anniversary! A man who defined class and accuracy on the pitch through his zest for perfection! May you shine the brightest wherever you are mate ❤️#HappyBirthdayShaneWarne @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/f9qupBkuTg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 13, 2022

Even when Shane Warne passed away in March earlier this year, Yuvraj gave his tribute to him and called him the king of spin. He insisted that he had fond memories of playing with Warne, and Warne will be missed by the cricketing fraternity.

“Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family,” Yuvraj Singh tweeted at the time of Shane Warne’s death.

Yuvraj and Warne did not play for any of the IPL teams together, but Yuvraj always hailed Warne as one of the best players to play the game of cricket.