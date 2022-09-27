Thiruvananthapuram Cricket Stadium records T20I: Greenfield Stadium T20 records and highest innings total

Thiruvananthapuram Cricket Stadium records: Greenfield International Stadium will be hosting an international match after almost three years.

The first T20I of South Africa’s second tour of India this year will be played in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow. The first of three T20Is will welcome international cricket back to Kerala after almost three years.

The same is a primary reason why fans’ excitement isn’t concealed by any means. As a result, the Indian cricket team received a warm welcome with their team bus swamped with fans at the team hotel. Now, Kerala’s Sanju Samson might not be a part of this Indian squad but expect him to be in the limelight via numerous banners at the venue.

Massive welcome for #TeamIndia at Trivandrum International Airport. The craze for cricket in this beautiful city and in Kerala is mesmerizing. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/74O6YFp6pg — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) September 26, 2022

In what will only be the fourth international match and third T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium, readers must note that India have won and lost a T20I each here in the past. South Africa, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever international match at this venue on Wednesday.

Thiruvananthapuram Cricket Stadium records in T20Is

Highest run-scorers in Thiruvananthapuram T20Is are Lendl Simmons (67), Shivam Dube (54), Evin Lewis (40), Nicholas Pooran (38) and Rishabh Pant (33).

While they have played just one or two T20Is here, Indian batters (part of the current squad) namely Virat Kohli (32), Rohit Sharma (23), Shreyas Iyer (16) and KL Rahul (11) haven’t really scored a lot of runs at this venue.

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the Greenfield International Stadium are Jasprit Bumrah (2), Tim Southee (2), Ish Sodhi (2), Hayden Walsh (2) and Kesrick Williams (2). Yet to pick a T20I wicket at this stadium, India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are the only two bowlers to have played a couple of Thiruvananthapuram T20Is.

Highest T20I innings total at Greenfield International Stadium

The inaugural Thiruvananthapuram T20I was an eight-over contest between India and New Zealand half-a-decade ago. Hence, there remains only one full 20-over international match at this venue.

Although the sample size is too small for any type of judgement, readers must note that West Indies had chased a 171-run target with nine balls to spare in the last T20I at this venue. Needless to say, West Indies scoring 173/2 in 18.3 overs is the highest innings total in Thiruvananthapuram T20Is.