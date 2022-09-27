Thiruvananthapuram Cricket Stadium T20 records last 10 matches: Greenfield Stadium Thiruvananthapuram matches all result list

Thiruvananthapuram Cricket Stadium T20 records last 10 matches: International cricket has returned to Kerala after almost three years.

Just two days after hosting Australia for a three-match T20I series, India will now be hosting South Africa for a three-match T20I series with the first of the three T20Is to be played in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow.

Having hosted a total of three limited-overs matches since hosting its inaugural international match half-a-decade ago, Greenfield International Stadium is all in readiness of hosting one after almost three years.

Going to be the last bilateral T20I series between both the teams before the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month, them wanting to fine-tune their skills would be an understatement knowing that their next match after this series will be a World Cup league match.

Greenfield Stadium Thiruvananthapuram matches all result list

Readers must note that the city has hosted only two T20Is in the past. While India have won and lost a T20I each at this venue, the Proteas will be playing their first-ever international match here on Wednesday.

S. No. Match Result Year 1 India vs New Zealand India won by 6 runs 2017 2 India vs West Indies West Indies won by 8 wickets 2019

As was the case across the three venues for Australia series, last Thiruvananthapuram T20I is also the last T20 to be played here. It is noteworthy that the Greenfield International Stadium had hosted 14 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s right before hosting its last T20I.